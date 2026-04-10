Debunking AI myths: What SA businesses need in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) has moved from experiment to expectation in South African boardrooms, writes Senzo Mbhele, MD of Cloud On Demand.

In many of the conversations I have, the question is no longer whether AI matters, rather the question is how to approach it responsibly and profitably.

Yet, despite the momentum, a surprising number of myths still shape the way businesses think about AI.

If those myths go unchallenged, they can slow adoption, inflate expectations or lead organisations down expensive paths that deliver little value.

Ultimately, the perception becomes, “AI is a myth and it doesn’t work.”

AI replaces people

One of the most persistent myths is that people will be replaced. In practice, the opposite is proving true. AI is far more effective when it augments human capability rather than attempting to replace it.

In most organisations, the biggest gains come from automating repetitive tasks, surfacing insights from large datasets and helping teams make faster decisions.

The real transformation is not about removing people from the process. It is about freeing them to focus on the work that requires judgement, creativity and relationships.

In customer-facing industries especially, that human dimension becomes even more important as technology advances.

AI requires a massive budget before a business can even begin

Many South African organisations assume AI projects must start with large-scale infrastructure investments or complex platforms. In reality, the most successful AI journeys tend to begin with small, clearly defined use cases.

Cloud platforms have made this approach possible. Instead of committing to large upfront projects, businesses can experiment with targeted applications such as document analysis, support automation or predictive insights in sales and operations. From there, solutions can scale as the value becomes clear.

Research released in 2025 by World Wide Worx shows just how quickly this shift is happening locally. According to the South African Generative AI Roadmap 2025, 67% of large enterprises in South Africa are already using generative AI tools, up from 45% the previous year.

As Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, explained when presenting the findings: “This year that number rose to 67%, which is a massive increase in usage of a technology tool, but also shows how pervasive GenAI has become.”

But the same research highlights an important warning. Adoption is accelerating faster than strategy and governance.

Many companies are experimenting with AI tools without fully integrating them into their broader business strategy. That creates a gap between what the technology can do and the value it ultimately delivers.

This is where the partner ecosystem becomes critical

Resellers and managed service providers are often the first point of guidance for organisations trying to make sense of AI. Their role is not simply to introduce new technologies, but to connect AI to real business outcomes.

At the same time, distributors provide the foundation that makes this possible, aggregating technologies, enabling access, and reducing the complexity partners would otherwise have to navigate alone.

Together, this ecosystem turns capability into something practical.

That means asking practical questions:

Where can automation remove friction in operations?

Where can data analysis improve decision making?

Where can AI enhance customer experience without compromising governance or security?

The organisations seeing the most success with AI are rarely the ones chasing every new development. They are the ones focusing on practical implementation and measurable value.

In many ways, AI today reminds me of the early days of cloud computing. The hype arrives first. The real value follows once businesses start solving specific problems rather than chasing the technology itself.

For South African organisations, the opportunity is significant. But the starting point is clarity.

The real question is not what AI can do. The real question is where it should be applied first to make a meaningful difference.