Secure multicloud environments enable compliance, resilience and competitiveness

In multicloud environments, security should be about preserving an organisation’s ability to operate and innovate, writes Allan Juma, lead cybersecurity engineer at ESET.

South Africa had just emerged from a fairly well-received budget, positive signs from ratings agencies and a business sector increasingly positive about sustained economic growth.

However, global turmoil and its anticipated impact on our market have added considerable concerns about currency swings, steep fuel price hikes, and the knock-on effects these will have on both interest rates and the economy as a whole.

This environment means that every necessary technology investment is under increased scrutiny. This is because the instinct in many C-suites is to view cloudification, and, increasingly, multicloud architectures, through the lens of cost only.

In other words, they see it as a line item that can be minimised, postponed or negotiated down. This framing is problematic.

If we look at high-growth and critical sectors in the South African economy, such as banking and fintech, education, healthcare, retail and telecommunications, a well-designed multicloud strategy is far more than just an “IT upgrade”.

When done correctly, the adoption of multicloud environments is a compliance ally, a resilience mechanism and an enabler to help businesses move faster, serve customers better and survive shocks.

The truth is that the question has long since evolved from whether a business can afford a multicloud environment to whether it can afford to ignore it.

Multicloud as an incentive

If we consider POPIA and what it demands, any organisation that has embarked on a cloudification journey has a strong incentive to build multicloud environments.

Regulations are explicitly clear about how personally identifiable information must be treated. Certain categories of customer data must reside in South Africa. This isn’t a suggestion; it is a legal requirement.

Sensitive data must be stored in a cloud environment that is physically resident in South Africa, configured to meet regulatory requirements. Less sensitive or anonymised data, such as analytics, some application services and testing environments, can be hosted with global hyperscalers, where organisations can take advantage of powerful platforms, tools and innovation at scale.

It’s not “either-or”

Executives may ask: if we can build a robust private cloud locally, why do we need a multicloud strategy at all? This is a valid question because it is absolutely true that South Africa is not technologically behind the rest of the world.

This country has the skills and infrastructure to build private clouds that match – and in some instances, exceed – global standards.

Of course, this is complicated by electricity supply issues but there are workable solutions to mitigate against that.

A well-architected private cloud can deliver exceptional security because you control the entire security stack, not just your slice of it.

However, in sectors such as banking, fintech and education, among others, downtime is not just a nuisance; it can be an existential risk.

A well-designed multicloud environment ensures there is always a failover if one environment goes down.

In addition to this, many South African organisations serve pan-African and global customers. Locating workloads closer to end users reduces latency and improves the customer experience, something that a single local cloud cannot always guarantee.

As is evident, the debate is not about a private cloud versus AWS or Azure, but rather about what combination of private and public cloud environments gives us the right balance of compliance, resilience, performance and cost control.

Cloud is an enabler, not an IT refresh

One of the real superpowers of the cloud is its impact on time to market. Before, servers needed to be ordered, delivered, racked and configured.

IT teams would be busy for weeks or months leading to a scenario where, in many cases, product launches were dictated more by hardware lead times than creativity or real-time market demand.

In a fiercely competitive landscape where speed is a strategic advantage, a multicloud strategy gives organisations multiple environments to test, scale and optimise without betting everything on a single provider.

Cybercrime is real, but fear is not a strategy

A traditional cybersecurity narrative would pivot into fear. Yes, cybercrime, including ransomware, is persistent and real. However, dwelling on catastrophe does not help executives make better decisions.

Businesses should ask: “How do we design our cloud journey so that ransomware and other cyber threats become manageable risks, not existential ones?”

One practical answer lies in prevention‑first, intelligence‑driven security, coupled with robust backup and recovery.

For example, endpoint‑driven “ransomware remediation” approaches are effective preventive remedy measures. For example, modern ransomware remediation capabilities can contain and roll back attacks at the endpoint, while secure, regularly tested backups ensure data can be fully restored if needed.

That shifts the dynamic. When criminals encrypt data and demand a ransom, their leverage depends on a lack of options. If a business has clean, recent, secure backups and a tested recovery process, it can restore operations quickly and avoid funding the criminal ecosystem.

Security should not be about scaring businesses into buying tools. It should be about preserving their ability to operate and innovate, even when incidents occur.

The sobering truth is that when organisations expand their cloud footprint without security baked in from day one, they are effectively building on quicksand.

Security should never be an afterthought. It should not be seen as something you “bolt on”.

In a cloud‑first world, it must be designed into the architecture from the start. That means:

Security and compliance teams participating in product and architecture discussions early in the process.

Investing in cloud‑based, centralised security operations to replace a patchwork of disjointed consoles and tools.

Treating configuration, monitoring and incident response as “living disciplines”, not once‑off projects.

Organisations would do well to work with security partners who understand that the same cloud and AI capabilities that can propel them forward can just as quickly amplify its mistakes.

You see, the dominant narrative, one of fear and complexity, forces organisations to either delay necessary moves or rush them in a panic. Neither outcome serves businesses and their customers.

Organisations that treat multicloud as a way to comply, stay online and keep innovating, with security baked in from day one, will be the ones that remain competitive and resilient.