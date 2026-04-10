Telkom ‘car prize’ is a scam!

Telkom has warned that fraudsters are impersonating the company online to tell individuals they have won a car as part of its recent Summer Campaign. Customers are then asked to make a payment to “release” or claim the prize.

The telco has emphasised that it will never request any form of payment, deposit, administration fee, or voucher purchase for customers to claim prizes or rewards.

Any communication that asks for payment to unlock a prize, requests sensitive information such as banking PINs or OTPs, or directs customers to suspicious links should be treated as fraudulent and avoided.

The Telkom Summer Campaign car giveaway officially closed on 31 January 2026, and all competition processes have been concluded.

A total of five Toyota Starlet Cross vehicles were awarded to five verified winners, and there are no additional vehicles being given away under this campaign.