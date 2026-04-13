AU resolves to correct Africa’s representation on maps

The Assembly of the African Union (AU), at its 39th Ordinary Session, has adopted a landmark decision to correct Africa’s misrepresentation in global cartography, geospatial systems, media and educational curricula.

This milestone reinforces growing continental efforts, including the Correct the Map campaign led in partnership with Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa, to promote the adoption of the Equal Earth projection as a more accurate global mapping standard.

The Assembly reaffirms that widely-used cartographic models, especially the Mercator projection, significantly distort the true size of landmasses closest to the equator.

Despite being the world’s second largest continent, covering about 30,37-million square kilometres, Africa has for centuries appeared visually diminished in classrooms, newsrooms, and policymaking spaces.

These distortions have influenced global perceptions, infrastructure planning, environmental governance, and geopolitical analysis.

Professor Robert Dussey, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Togo, emphasises the urgency of restoring Africa’s visibility in global systems: “We need a new political map of Africa that shows its true size and place in the world. A fair representation of Africa is essential for global awareness, education, and geopolitical understanding.”

The Assembly:

Recognised that distorted maps have undermined global understanding of Africa’s economic realities and development opportunities.

Affirmed the Mercator projection’s long documented distortion of Africa’s size and significance.

Adopted the Equal Earth projection as a fairer, more proportionate global mapping standard.

Encouraged member states to revise national curricula to reflect accurate cartographic representations.

Recalled the 9th Pan African Congress’ calls for cartographic justice.

Underlined the link between map accuracy, African identity, and the African Renaissance.

Designated a champion to lead implementation and reporting.

Moky Makura, executive director of Africa No Filter, comments: “We are pleased to be part of this historic moment. When Africa comes together to correct long standing distortions, we move the continent forward. Accurate representation is not just about maps, it is about agency, progress, and ensuring the world sees Africa as it truly is.”