Growth for global PC shipments

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 62,8million units in the first quarter of 2026, a 4% increase from the first quarter of 2025, according to preliminary results by Gartner.

“The 4% year-over-year PC shipment growth in the first quarter of 2026 was artificially inflated,” says Rishi Padhi, research principal at Gartner. “It was not due to genuine demand, but instead because of vendors’ and channel distributors’ increase of inventory levels ahead of expected price hikes in the second quarter of 2026 driven by rapidly rising memory price inflation (memflation), as well as DRAM and NAND flash component costs.

“This is especially true for lower-margin products.”

The growth exhibited in the first quarter of 2026 is also relative to a high first quarter in 2025, which was already inflated due to front-loading ahead of US tariffs.

Quarterly PC Shipments and Growth Rates, Worldwide, 1Q24-1Q26 (Thousands of Units)

Note: Dashed line represents the baseline 0% for the secondary y-axis showing the growth rate (%)

Source: Gartner (April 2026)

There were no major changes for the top four PC vendors in worldwide PC shipments, while ASUS overtook Acer to be number five in vendor rankings during the first quarter of 2026.

Among the top three, Lenovo and Dell both increased their market share, while HP Inc. lost market share.

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 1Q26 (Thousands of Units)

Company 1Q26 Shipments 1Q26 Market Share (%) 1Q25 Shipments 1Q25 Market Share (%) 1Q26-1Q25 Growth (%) Lenovo 16,645 26.5 15,199 25.2 9.5 HP Inc. 12,142 19.3 12,766 21.1 -4.9 Dell 10,337 16.5 9,608 15.9 7.6 Apple 6,684 10.6 5,933 9.8 12.7 ASUS 4,210 6.7 3,801 6.3 10.8 Acer 4,001 6.4 3,853 6.4 3.9 Others 8,780 14.0 9,205 15.2 -4.6 Total 62,800 100.0 60,365 100.0 4.0

Notes: Data includes desktop and laptop PCs that are equipped with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (April 2026)

“Apple grew 12,7% year-over-year, which was the largest jump among the major vendors and resulted in a 0.8% increase in market share,” says Padhi. “This performance was primarily driven by robust demand for the MacBook Neo, particularly among new Mac users and buyers in the education sector.

“This strategic positioning enabled Apple to attract cost-conscious consumers seeking high-performance devices, further solidifying its competitive advantage in the segment.”