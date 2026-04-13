SA is a top 10 self-driving holiday destination

South Africa has landed in the top 10 for global self-driving holiday destinations, clockin at number eight.

This is according to an Auto&General index that analyses 10 data points, from traffic flow and road quality to climate and overall driving conditions.

The study takes a holistic view of what makes a great driving holiday. It evaluates 15 popular holiday destinations across a range of metrics that shape the experience behind the wheel, including:

Traffic efficiency and average commute times

Driver satisfaction (based on time spent in traffic)

Road infrastructure quality (iRAP ratings)

Environmental conditions (temperature, floods, droughts)

CO₂ emissions

Accident rates

By expanding beyond traditional comparisons and including a mix of northern and southern hemisphere destinations, the research offers a more balanced global perspective on driving conditions.

South Africa ranks eighth globally (scoring 52.71 out of 100), standing out as a well-rounded destination of choice for self-drive holidays.

The country performs particularly well in areas that matter most to motorists, such as efficient traffic flow, 50% of roads rated three stars or higher, and favourable climate conditions, which support year-round road travel.

For holidaymakers, this means the freedom to enjoy long, scenic drives – whether along coastal routes or through inland landscapes – without the heavy congestion often experienced in other major travel destinations.

While driving conditions can vary, Mzansi offers something few others can match: diverse landscapes, accessible distances, and unforgettable scenery just a few hours from major cities.

“While South Africa’s road infrastructure quality may fall short, South Africa is a destination where the journey is just as memorable as the destination,” comments Johanni Jennings, head of marketing at A&G.

“It stands out globally because it offers exceptional variety in a single road trip, affordable travel compared to many global destinations and a mix of adventure, wildlife, culture, and food experiences on route.”

The top five destinations for a great driving experience are:

United Kingdom (98.24/100) – The UK leads the ranking with the lowest fatality rate (3.83 per 100,000 drivers) and excellent infrastructure, with 89% of roads rated ≥3 Star. Combined with efficient travel times (34.2 minute average) and mild temperatures (9.91°C), it offers consistently smooth and predictable driving conditions. Travellers can enjoy scenic routes such as the Cotswolds, the Scottish Highlands, or coastal drives in Cornwall, making it ideal for relaxed road trips between charming villages, historic cities, and countryside landscapes. Turkey (75.39/100) – Turkey offers a strong balance of driving conditions, with moderate travel times (43.4 minute average) and improving infrastructure (60% ≥3 Star roads), though it has a higher fatality rate (20.17 per 100,000 drivers). With warmer temperatures (12.74°C) and diverse terrain, it’s perfect for exploring routes like the Turquoise Coast, Cappadocia’s unique landscapes, or drives between Istanbul and the Aegean region, combining coastal views with rich cultural stops. Australia (73.94/100) – Australia stands out for its low fatality rate (6.39 per 100,000 drivers) and high-quality infrastructure (85% ≥3 Star roads), alongside relatively low congestion (38.6 minute average). While distances are longer and temperatures higher (22.97°C), the driving experience is typically smooth and uninterrupted. Iconic routes such as the Great Ocean Road, coastal drives in New South Wales, or journeys through the Outback offer expansive, scenic, and stress-free road trip experiences. Argentina (69.84/100) – Argentina offers a varied driving experience, with moderate travel times (43.9-minute average) and a mild climate (15.68°C), though with a higher fatality rate (19.70 per 100,000 drivers) and more limited infrastructure (45% ≥3 Star). Travellers can explore dramatic routes such as Patagonia’s open landscapes, the wine regions of Mendoza, or the scenic Andes, ideal for those seeking adventurous and visually striking drives. Mexico (63.07/100) – Mexico combines relatively efficient travel times (39.2 minutes average) with warm conditions (21.97°C), creating a generally comfortable environment for road travel. However, with a higher fatality rate (32.65 per 100,000 drivers) and mid-range infrastructure (50% ≥ 3 Star), the driving experience can vary. Popular routes include the Yucatán Peninsula, Baja California’s coastal drives, and journeys between colonial cities like San Miguel de Allende and Guanajuato, offering culture and scenery with careful planning.

SA’s best road trips for a quick escape

For those planning an Easter break away, these popular routes highlight why driving remains one of the best ways to experience the country, reflecting the growing appetite for off-the-beaten-track travel, where smaller towns and hidden gems are just a few hours’ drive away.

Garden Route, Western Cape – The Garden Route, stretching from Mossel Bay to Storms River, is the ultimate South African road trip, boasting serene beaches, lush forests, and charming small towns like Knysna. While here, visitors can kayak at Tsitsikamma National Park, spot whales and seals at Robberg Nature Reserve, and, if willing to extend the trip, get up close to elephants at Addo Elephant National Park. With 9 900 local Google searches monthly, it’s a bucket list, must-do for road trip enthusiasts.

The Garden Route, stretching from Mossel Bay to Storms River, is the ultimate South African road trip, boasting serene beaches, lush forests, and charming small towns like Knysna. While here, visitors can kayak at Tsitsikamma National Park, spot whales and seals at Robberg Nature Reserve, and, if willing to extend the trip, get up close to elephants at Addo Elephant National Park. With 9 900 local Google searches monthly, it’s a bucket list, must-do for road trip enthusiasts. Midlands Meander, KwaZulu-Natal – KZN’s scenic Midlands Meander road trip offers drivers a picturesque journey through the lush landscapes, artisanal eateries, quaint villages, and unique craft markets. Whether basking in the beauty of the Howick Falls, hiking the trails of Karkloof Nature Reserve, or browsing the bronze sculptures and fine art at The Platform Gallery, this road trip is a firm favourite on Instagram with over 92,700 hashtags.

Cape Peninsula, Western Cape – The Cape Peninsula route, just a short drive from Cape Town, offers one of the most dramatic coastal journeys in the country, winding past towering cliffs, turquoise waters and iconic landmarks like Cape Point and Chapman’s Peak Drive. Travellers can stop off at Boulders Beach to see the resident penguins, explore the charming harbour town of Kalk Bay, or take in sweeping ocean views along the way.

The Cape Peninsula route, just a short drive from Cape Town, offers one of the most dramatic coastal journeys in the country, winding past towering cliffs, turquoise waters and iconic landmarks like Cape Point and Chapman’s Peak Drive. Travellers can stop off at Boulders Beach to see the resident penguins, explore the charming harbour town of Kalk Bay, or take in sweeping ocean views along the way. Winelands, Western Cape – The Cape Winelands route is a relaxed and indulgent escape through rolling vineyards and historic towns such as Stellenbosch and Franschhoek. Known for its world-class wine estates, gourmet dining and mountain backdrops, the region offers the perfect balance of leisure and exploration. Whether enjoying wine tastings, cycling between estates, or soaking up the scenery, this route attracts over almost 3,000 monthly Google searches in South Africa, cementing its status as a go-to weekend getaway.

The Cape Winelands route is a relaxed and indulgent escape through rolling vineyards and historic towns such as Stellenbosch and Franschhoek. Known for its world-class wine estates, gourmet dining and mountain backdrops, the region offers the perfect balance of leisure and exploration. Whether enjoying wine tastings, cycling between estates, or soaking up the scenery, this route attracts over almost 3,000 monthly Google searches in South Africa, cementing its status as a go-to weekend getaway. Clarence Drive, Western Cape – Stretching along the coastline between Gordon’s Bay towards Hermanus, Clarence Drive (R44) is widely regarded as one of the most scenic marine drives in the world. Hugging the mountainside with uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean, this 48km route is ideal for a leisurely day trip. Along the way, travellers can stop at hidden beaches, spot whales in season, or explore the peaceful Kogel Bay area, making it a favourite for those seeking a quick but visually striking escape.

Stretching along the coastline between Gordon’s Bay towards Hermanus, Clarence Drive (R44) is widely regarded as one of the most scenic marine drives in the world. Hugging the mountainside with uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean, this 48km route is ideal for a leisurely day trip. Along the way, travellers can stop at hidden beaches, spot whales in season, or explore the peaceful Kogel Bay area, making it a favourite for those seeking a quick but visually striking escape. Panorama Route, Mpumalanga – The Panorama Route offers a breathtaking inland journey through some of South Africa’s most spectacular natural landscapes. Taking drivers past landmarks such as God’s Window, Bourke’s Luck Potholes and the Blyde River Canyon, the route is packed with scenic viewpoints and photo opportunities. It’s a must-do for nature lovers, with waterfalls, hiking trails and panoramic vistas that showcase the country’s natural beauty at every turn.

Driving holidays are on the rise

As travel habits evolve, road travel continues to play a central role in how South Africans move, whether commuting, visiting family or heading off on holiday.

More recently, there’s been a shift towards making the journey count, with travellers opting for shorter, more scenic routes and discovering lesser-known destinations along the way.

The research highlights that the best driving holidays are defined not by a single factor, but by the overall ease, comfort, and enjoyment of the journey.