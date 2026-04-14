African Data Centres enhances Gauteng campuses

Africa Data Centres is boosting the connectivity of its Midrand and Samrand campuses in partnership with Oni-Tel Fibre Networks which will deliver high-speed, low-latency services through its Infinity fibre interconnection platform.

Purpose-built for data centre interconnectivity on a resilient network with direct access to Gauteng’s key data centre hubs, this provides customers with fast, high-capacity bandwidth and secure, carrier-grade performance – supporting the levels of uptime required in today’s data-driven environments.

“As enterprises accelerate cloud adoption, AI deployment, and data-intensive workloads they need dependable, scalable connectivity within trusted local data centres,” says Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Africa Data Centres. “By partnering with Oni-Tel, we’re giving our customers access to enhanced fibre infrastructure that supports their growth and innovation while maintaining secure, enterprise-grade environments for businesses navigating South Africa’s digital economy.”

Ellisha Gobind, chief commercial officer at Oni-Tel, adds: “Our partnership with Africa Data Centres enables us to deliver our premium fibre interconnection solution into some of the most strategically important data centre hubs in Gauteng. Through Infinity, customers benefit from ultra-low latency connectivity, scalable capacity, and secure, carrier-grade infrastructure designed to keep their businesses ahead in an extremely competitive digital landscape.”