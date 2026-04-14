CompTIA poll aims to better understand Africa’s training needs

In an age of constantly-changing technology innovations, CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products, is running a short survey to gauge how African organisations are tackling their training and certification requirements.

The company aims to better understand how organisations across Africa are approaching IT training, certifications, and skills development.

Feedback from the study will help shape insights into:

How businesses are investing in skills and certification

Key challenges in developing IT talent

The role of certification in improving performance and reducing risk

Respondents to the survey stand a chance to win one of 10 CompTIA AI Essentials online courses (certificate of completion included).

As the world’s leading independent IT training and certification provider, CompTIA’s offerings give companies and individuals the edge when it comes to staying up to date on training needs.

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete and can be accessed here.