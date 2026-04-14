More South Africans are returning home

A growing number of South Africans abroad are returning home, bringing international experience, global networks and new perspectives with them.

New research released as part of the Reverse Emigration Among South Africans report by The TEFL Academy suggests that return migration is increasingly driven by lifestyle, family and long-term life design rather than purely financial considerations.

The findings draw on a new survey of 173 South Africans who have lived abroad and either returned home or are planning to do so, alongside migration data, recruitment trends and national reporting.

The shift reflects changing economic conditions abroad, expanded remote work flexibility and renewed lifestyle priorities.

Many South Africans who build careers abroad first enter international work through English language teaching. TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) qualifications offer one of the most accessible routes for young professionals to work overseas, allowing them to teach in countries across Asia, Europe and Latin America while gaining international experience and building savings.

One of the strongest findings is the impact of international exposure on personal development and professional outlook.

Respondents consistently indicated that living abroad broadened their worldview and strengthened their adaptability. Half of the respondents strongly agreed that their time abroad gave them a global perspective that is now a valuable professional asset in South Africa, producing an average rating of 4.19 out of 5 for the value of international perspective.

The survey also recorded its highest rating for personal development, with respondents scoring the statement that living abroad made them more confident and adaptable at an average of 4.41 out of 5.

However, while international experience provides significant career and personal growth, the motivations for South Africans returning home are often deeply personal.

When asked what they were most excited to regain after returning to South Africa, respondents highlighted the following:

77,46% miss time with family and lifelong friends;

miss time with family and lifelong friends; 66,9% miss South Africa’s humour, warmth and social culture;

miss South Africa’s humour, warmth and social culture; 55,63% miss the country’s outdoor lifestyle and climate; and

miss the country’s outdoor lifestyle and climate; and 50% value the strong sense of cultural belonging in South Africa.

The survey also explored how international experience affects well-being and quality of life after returning home.

Respondents reported feeling moderately more socially connected in South Africa than in their host countries, with this measure receiving an average score of 3.56 out of 5.

Mental and emotional well-being since returning to South Africa received a slightly higher score of 3.62 out of 5, suggesting that many returnees experience improvements in personal well-being after reconnecting with their roots.

Perceptions of lifestyle and financial trade-offs were more nuanced. When asked to evaluate their overall life satisfaction in South Africa, respondents recorded an average rating of 3.41 out of 5.

Meanwhile, the statement that their lifestyle feels more comfortable in South Africa, even if their raw salary changed, received an average score of 3.42 out of 5, indicating that affordability and lifestyle quality remain important factors in the return decision.

Despite the benefits of returning home, the survey also highlighted challenges associated with reintegration into the local labour market. When asked whether their international skills are being fully utilised in South Africa, respondents gave an average rating of 3.19 out of 5, suggesting that some professionals returning from abroad may encounter gaps between global experience and local employment opportunities.

For many returnees, international teaching experience provides a flexible way to remain connected to global opportunities even after coming home. Professionals who have taught English abroad often return with classroom experience, cross-cultural communication skills and international networks that allow them to continue working with students worldwide through online teaching platforms or language schools in South Africa.

The data also provides insight into the length of time South Africans typically spend abroad before returning home. The largest group of respondents reported one to three years of international experience (40,49%), followed by less than one year abroad (36,81%). Smaller groups reported longer periods overseas, including 14,72% who spent four to seven years abroad, while fewer respondents reported international careers lasting eight years or longer.

More than half of the respondents indicated that they have already returned to South Africa, with 53,05% confirming their return, while others reported plans to move back within the coming year or were still considering the decision. When asked whether returning had been a positive step for their future, 38,33% said yes, while 48,33% said it was still too early to tell, reflecting the complex and evolving nature of return migration decisions.

While the survey provides insight into individual experiences, broader migration data suggests the trend may reflect a wider structural shift. International migration estimates indicate that more than 1-million South Africans currently live abroad, forming a substantial global diaspora.

According to figures reported by Stats SA, approximately 27 983 South Africans returned home in 2022, marking one of the first measurable waves of reverse migration in recent years. Although outward migration continues to exceed return flows overall, analysts note that mobility patterns are becoming increasingly fluid rather than permanent.

Recruitment reporting also suggests that interest in returning home is rising among younger professionals.

Another factor enabling this shift is the growing ability for professionals to retain international income while living in South Africa. Recruitment and migration reporting indicates that many South Africans abroad are now exploring a model where they return home while continuing to work remotely for international employers.

By earning in stronger currencies such as pounds, euros, Canadian or Australian dollars while spending in rand, professionals are able to leverage South Africa’s comparatively lower cost of living without sacrificing international career opportunities.

Rhyan O’Sullivan, MD of The TEFL Academy, says the findings reflect a shift in how South Africans approach global opportunity. “For many South Africans, teaching English abroad is one of the most accessible ways to gain international work experience.

“What we often see is that people spend a few years overseas building confidence, saving money and developing global skills before returning home. Increasingly, those teachers are able to continue working with international students online while living in South Africa.”

Overall, the findings from Reverse Emigration Among South Africans suggest that the country’s migration story is becoming more complex and dynamic. Rather than a simple narrative of permanent emigration, many professionals are engaging in what researchers describe as circular mobility, gaining experience abroad before returning home with new skills, networks and a global perspective.