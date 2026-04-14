What you need to know about the SA’s draft AI policy

The publication of the Draft South Africa National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy on 10 April 2026 signifies a transition from AI as a technical novelty to AI as a national strategic imperative.

For business leaders, this policy acts as a strategic compass, signaling how the state intends to regulate innovation while addressing historical socio-economic disparities.

Rowen Pillai, CEO of South Africa’s first AI institution for SMEs AIEISA, unpacks what leaders should understand to prepare their organisations for this new landscape:

The regulatory policy adopts a targeted, risk-based approach, intending not to regulate all AI systems equally. This approach involves classifying AI systems by risk level, imposing strict protections for critical infrastructure such as water, energy, and financial systems. Regulation will be “risk-proportionate,” meaning high-stakes applications like credit scoring or healthcare will face higher scrutiny than lower-risk tools. To foster innovation, particularly among startups and SMEs, the state will also establish “regulatory sandboxes” where new AI tools can be piloted under supervision.

These new governance mandates elevate AI from a purely technical concern to a fundamental executive and institutional responsibility. The shifts establish clear accountability, requiring institutions to ensure Attributable Responsibility, typically naming a specific official or entity. Furthermore, systems must ensure Sufficient Explainability, providing clear and interpretable outputs so stakeholders understand the rationale behind AI decisions. High-risk systems will also be subject to frequent Algorithmic Audits, including bias testing and human rights impact assessments. Finally, a proposed mechanism like the AI Insurance Superfund, modeled after existing compensation schemes, may be established to compensate individuals harmed by AI outcomes in complex liability cases.

The draft policy, adopting a “Whole-of-Government” approach, will significantly impact how companies manage data, talent, and infrastructure. It prioritises South African data ownership to prevent “colonial-era data extraction practices,” particularly with third-party vendors, focusing on data sovereignty. Furthermore, the policy outlines a strategic focus on workforce readiness through a National AI Skills Development Strategy, urging leaders to integrate ethics and “human-centric” skills alongside technical training. To ensure local businesses remain globally competitive, the state also plans to invest in digital infrastructure by establishing Regional AI Factories and supercomputing hubs.

Business leaders must understand that the proposed AI policy treats the ordinary South African citizen as the primary beneficiary of AI, ensuring their rights and access to redress. This is upheld by three key principles: Human-in-the-Loop (HITL), which mandates human oversight for critical, public-facing automated decisions; the Right to Redress, established through the proposed AI Ombudsperson Office, allowing citizens to challenge decisions; and Inclusive Design, which requires AI tools to support all 12 official languages and provide specific support for persons with disabilities and underserved rural communities.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies plans a staged implementation of the AI policy. Year 1 (2025/26) will focus on finalising the policy and identifying the requirements for defining “unacceptable risks.” Year 2 (2026/27) is designated for the publication of National AI Policy Guidelines and the implementation of specific requirements for high-risk use cases. Finally, Year 3 (2027/28) will see the full implementation of all policy interventions, which will be continually adapted to align with emerging technology trends.

Ultimately, while the weight of the past (marked by historical inequality and digital divides) must be acknowledged and addressed, the future-oriented pull of the future – driven by the transformative power of AI and the promise of new industries – is the strategic mandate.

Leaders are called to action. Success in this new era hinges on embedding the national principles of Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency directly into internal AI strategies, ensuring not only compliance but a foundation for sustained, ethical, and transformative growth.