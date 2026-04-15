Gig workers turn to ride-hailing

Ride-hailing is helping South Africans earn income, build financial independence and navigate a tough economic environment.

These are among the findings from Bolt’s new Gig Economy Report that examines how digital platforms are reshaping livelihoods, with many South Africans turning to ride-hailing not just as a source of income, but as a pathway into entrepreneurship in the face of high unemployment and rising living costs.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt, says: “In South Africa’s current economic climate, ride-hailing is no longer just about mobility, it’s about opportunity. Many drivers are using platforms like Bolt to build income streams, support their households, and take control of their financial futures.

“What we are seeing is the rise of everyday entrepreneurship, where individuals are creating flexible, self-directed livelihoods on their own terms.”

The findings reveal that 70% of South African gig workers use ride-hailing as a secondary source of income, while 30% of respondents rely on ride-hailing as their primary source of income.

The report defines gig work as flexible, short-term income-generating activities enabled through digital platforms.

In the context of ride-hailing, gig workers are drivers who use platforms like Bolt to earn income on flexible terms, either supplementing existing earnings or operating as independent micro-entrepreneurs.

In South Africa, this model is increasingly translating into tangible livelihood gains. The impact extends beyond income generation: over 90% of drivers report an improvement in their standard of living, with earnings commonly used to cover essentials such as food, rent, transport, and education.

The survey also highlights the motivations driving participation in the gig economy. Thirty-two percent of respondents cited self-earned income and financial independence as the most important benefit, reflecting a growing desire among South Africans to take control of their earnings.

Beyond individual income opportunities, the findings reinforce the growing role of ride-hailing platforms as economic stabilisers in South Africa. With persistently high unemployment, particularly among youth, gig work is helping many households remain economically active, meet basic needs, and improve their overall quality of life. The ability to generate consistent, flexible income is increasingly critical in helping South Africans navigate financial uncertainty.

Bongani Nkosi, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GDED), says: “The findings of this report reinforce the important role that digital platforms are playing in expanding access to economic opportunities across Gauteng.

“Our partnership with Bolt reflects a shared commitment to enabling inclusive growth, supporting micro-entrepreneurship, and ensuring that more South Africans can participate meaningfully in the economy.”

Soyinka Witness, strategy director at Ipsos, adds: “This research highlights the growing significance of the gig economy in South Africa’s labour market. A large proportion of participants are using ride-hailing to supplement income, while some rely on it as a primary livelihood.

“Importantly, many respondents report improved living standards and greater financial stability as a result. These findings point to the critical role that platform-based work is playing in supporting income resilience, entrepreneurship, and broader economic participation.”