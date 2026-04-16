AI had doomed SaaS pricing before February’s crash

AI has already split the SaaS market in two, and six years of pricing data from 65 major tools shows exactly where the line is.

Tools teams can now replicate internally have stalled or dropped in price since 2020. Categories they cannot replicate have raised prices aggressively, in some cases by more than 400%.

The divergence predates February 2026’s SaaSpocalypse, when public SaaS valuations dropped sharply, and explains which parts of the market were already losing ground before the selloff.

According to pricing data compiled by Ranking Atlas, the lowest-priced monthly subscription was captured for 65 SaaS tools across 12 categories using Wayback Machine snapshots from January 2020 and current vendor pricing pages in 2026.

The dataset was refined to include only tools with directly comparable entry-tier pricing across both years, with model-changing vendors excluded.

Full dataset, tool-level pricing changes across all 65 platforms, and archived pricing snapshots available here: ranking-atlas.com/resources/saas-pricing-inflation.

“If it could be built in-house, companies built it. The pricing data shows exactly where that line is,” comments Daniel Grainger, founder at Ranking Atlas.

The pattern is clear, with a strong divide around AI-replicability. The categories that raised prices the fastest are the ones AI cannot yet replicate. The categories that stalled or fell behind inflation are the ones it can.

Marketing is the notable exception, rising 58% at the median despite increasing AI capability in copywriting and automation — a category where incumbent switching costs appear to have outweighed the replaceability pressure so far.

Category Median Change 2020–2026 AI-Replicable Analytics +81% Resistant HR +67% Resistant Accounting +53% Resistant Customer support +50% Resistant Project management +2% Replicable CRM 0% Replicable Developer tools 0% Replicable Visual design −39% Replicable

Median price change by SaaS category (2020–2026, sample of 65 tools). Full dataset includes all 12 categories and individual tool changes across the 65 platforms tracked.

The tools that raised prices didn’t just rise. They exploded, and they all share the same constraint: they are difficult to replicate with AI.

Every tool in this group operates in a category still built on something AI cannot yet deliver: ticketing workflows with deep legacy integrations; regulated accounting and payroll systems; behavioural analytics requiring real data instrumentation; employee scheduling and compliance.

Tool Category Change 2020–2026 Kayako Customer support +427% Klipfolio Analytics +186% JazzHR HR +182% Hiver Customer support +150% Xero Accounting +127%

Largest price increases among AI-resistant categories

On the other side of the split, the sharpest individual cuts came from tools any team with AI coding assistants can now build internally: contact management, pipeline tracking, dashboards, and simple visual design have all lost pricing power.

Entire categories that once commanded premium pricing now compete with alternatives a team can build in an afternoon.

Tool Category Change 2020–2026 Vtiger CRM −64% Venngage Visual design −61% Copper CRM −50% CircleCI Developer tools −50% Constant Contact Marketing −40%

Largest price declines among AI-replicable categories

Fifteen tools have been effectively unchanged for six years. Competitive pressure prevents price increases, but switching costs prevent cuts: Asana has held at $10.99 per user per month since 2020; Shopify’s Basic plan has stayed at $29; Datadog held at $15 per host; Vercel at $20 per user; Grammarly at $12; Moz at $99. These are the tools AI has not yet replicated, but neither have they won the pricing power the first group commands.

“The SaaSpocalypse isn’t the death of SaaS. It’s the market separating what’s worth paying for from what you can build yourself,” says Grainger.