ClearScore makes Cape Town its second global tech hub

UK fintech ClearScore Group is expanding its Cape Town operations and has named the city its second major tech hub outside of London.

The move marks a new chapter for the company in South Africa and reinforces the Western Cape’s growing reputation as a destination for globally relevant technology investment.

Located on Loop Street in Cape Town’s CBD, the new headquarters will support globally strategic engineering, product management, and data analyst functions for ClearScore’s international platform – alongside commercial and marketing operations serving the South African market.

The company expects to grow its Cape Town team to around 120 employees over the next 12 to 18 months.

“South Africa, and Cape Town in particular, has been an important part of the ClearScore growth journey for many years,” says Justin Basini, co-founder and CEO of ClearScore. “Cape Town is the first place we opened an office outside the UK and it has played a central role in our success ever since. As we invest in the next stage of growth, Cape Town is becoming our second major tech hub outside London, with the team here helping build technology that will support our future including our agentic AI ambitions and wider platform capability.

“The depth of engineering, product and design talent in the city makes it the right place to build,” Basini adds. “This investment reflects our long-term confidence in Cape Town and South Africa.”

ClearScore reached 6,6-million South African users in February 2026 and is targeting more than 7,5-million by year-end. The business currently drives more than 45 000 credit sales per month, up 70% year-on-year.