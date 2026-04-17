IBM adds cybersecurity measures against agentic attacks

IBM has announced new cybersecurity measures designed to help organisations counter a new generation of cyber threats as attackers begin weaponising frontier AI models.

Attackers are already using frontier AI models to accelerate every phase of the attack lifecycle.

These models represent a step change in offensive capability, which can dramatically lower the time, cost, and expertise required to carry out sophisticated attacks and push organisations toward continuous business disruption.

As attacks move at machine speed, security programs built on fragmented tools and manual processes are increasingly outmatched.

Defending against agentic adversaries will require security programs that are autonomous and coordinated at scale.

Recognising that enterprises must now match the speed and sophistication of AI‑generated attacks, IBM has introduced IBM Autonomous Security – a multi-agent‑powered service designed to deliver coordinated decision making, response and intelligence at machine speed.

IBM Autonomous Security brings together interoperable, vendor-agnostic digital workers that operate across an organisation’s full security stack, enabling security programs to act as a system rather than a collection of disconnected tools.

Using coordinated AI agents, the service analyses software exposures and runtime environments to understand exploit paths, improve hygiene, enforce security policies across the applicable security tools, detect anomalies, and contain threats with minimal human intervention.

Insights flow directly into governance and risk systems enabling up-to-date security and compliance posture – helping to reduce exposure windows and accelerate containment of high velocity attacks.

“Frontier models are creating a new category of enterprise threat that is fast moving, systemic and increasingly autonomous,” says Mark Hughes, global managing partner of cybersecurity services at IBM Consulting. “Meeting that threat requires a systemic defense. AI powered offense demands AI powered defense.”