Intel launches Core Series 3 processors

Intel has unveiled its new Intel Core™ Series 3 mobile processors, bringing advanced performance, exceptional battery life and AI-ready to value buyers, commercial and essential edge devices.

Purpose-engineered for value, the new processors are designed to transform computing for schools, small businesses and value buyers.

“At a time when prices are rising and expectations are shifting, Intel Core Series 3 elevates value-orientated computing with exceptional battery life, boosted AI-ready performance, and broad ecosystem choice,” says Josh Newman, GM and vice-president of Consumer PC, Client Computing Group.

“By delivering the latest IP with modern, purpose designed silicon and right-sized performance, we’re expanding access to better technology that meets the real-world needs of students, families, small businesses, and edge deployments at a scale that no other company can match.”

Intel Core Series 3 presents an upgrade opportunity for small businesses and home users on a typical five-year upgrade cycle.

Versus a five-year-old PC, Intel Core Series 3 delivers up to 47% better single thread performance, up to 41% better multi thread performance, and up to 2,8x better GPU AI performance.

Other notable new specifications and features include:

Intel Core Series 3 is Intel’s first hybrid AI-ready Core Series processor, supporting AI workloads with up to 40 platform TOPS.

Support for modern connectivity, including up to two integrated Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (R2), and Intel Bluetooth 6.

Intel Core Series 3 is designed for all day battery life and everyday productivity, with up to 2,1x faster creation and productivity, up to 64% lower processor power, and up to 2,7X AI GPU performance versus previous generation Intel Core 7 150U processors.

Beyond the laptop, Intel Core Series 3 brings Intel innovation to essential edge deployments – from robotics and smart buildings to point-of-sale (POS) terminals and smart metering – delivering the right balance of performance, AI capability, and power efficiency for diverse real-world use cases.

Intel Core Series 3 processors scale from top-tier edge intelligence with integrated AI acceleration for vision and speech AI down to essential edge compute with cost-optimised, reliable compute.