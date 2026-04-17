ISPA turns 30, celebrates at 21st iWeek

The 21st ZANOG@iWeek2026 will take place next week, from Tuesday 21 April to Thursday 23 April at the Irene Country Lodge in Pretoria.

As well as bringing together Internet organisations, techies, movers, shakers and influencers, as well as anyone with an interest in Internet trends and technologies, the event will be a celebration of ISPA’s 30th birthday.

Keynote addresses, presentations, workshops, training programmes and social events running in parallel over three days are aimed at promoting practical innovation and insight sharing to bolster Africa’s position within the global internet community.

“The ISPA team, ZANOG and our amazing sponsors and partners are particularly excited by this year’s programme. It represents a stellar effort by everyone involved,” says Sasha Booth-Beharilal, ISPA chair.

The full programme is available here.

The conference theme of “Towards Universal and Meaningful Connectivity” reflects the fact that significant gaps remain in internet coverage, cost, and performance, particularly for underserved communities.

The ZANOG@iWeek2026 agenda will address broader industry trends such as IPv6 deployment and migration, DNS, internet governance and regulatory updates. Skills development, collaboration models, business sustainability and emerging technologies will all come into view.

The overarching industry focus will be cemented with FNO workshops, trends in fibre infrastructure, presentations on 30 years of INX-ZA peering, regulatory updates and pre-conference technical training. Updates from AFRINIC, ISPA and sponsors like Telcables (Exabyte) and Flexoptix (Petabyte) are anticipated by iWeek attendees.

Attendance at iWeek remains free.

“From full talks and lightning talks to panel discussions and experience reports, there will be something of interest at iWeek for ISPs, SMEs, content networks, infrastructure providers and many others,” says Booth-Beharilal.

“ISPA, ZANOG and our valued partners look forward to welcoming you to the neutral, community-driven industry platform that is ZANOG@iWeek2026.”