Your next smartphone could be powered by a recycled toaster

For the past 20 years, the consumer electronics playbook has been simple: make it smaller, make it faster, and seal it shut.

Manufacturers utilised industrial adhesives, proprietary screws, and integrated designs to create sleek devices that were virtually impossible for the average user to open.

While this resulted in beautiful hardware, it also created a 44,4-million metric ton crisis. As the lifespan of modern electronics shrinks, the volume of discarded tech has exploded.

However, an under-the-radar economic shift is rewriting how the tech industry views this mountain of electronic waste.

New data reveals that the global electronics recycling market is expected to reach $65,8-billion in 2026. The driving force behind this boom is “urban mining”, the process of recovering rare and valuable metals from discarded electronics rather than extracting them from the earth.

Electronic waste contains base and precious metals, including copper, silver, gold, and palladium, at concentrations 20- to 40-times higher than natural, unmined ore. Yet, despite this dense concentration of wealth, only 17,4% of global e-waste is currently collected and recycled properly.

The bottleneck in the urban mining supply chain isn’t a lack of recycling facilities; it is the way the products are built in the first place.

Hommer Zhao, founder of global printed circuit board manufacturer WellPCB, believes the hardware industry is long overdue for a reckoning.

As someone who oversees the production of millions of components, Zhao sees the inherent flaw in modern manufacturing.

“For decades, our industry was obsessed with making devices permanently sealed,” says Zhao. “We glued batteries to screens and soldered valuable chips straight to the boards. That was a mistake.

“Now, we have to engineer products backward. If we don’t design a printed circuit board with its eventual destruction in mind, we are essentially locking away precious metals in a toxic vault.”

This shift is known as “Design for Disassembly”. It requires engineers to prioritise modularity, utilising standardized screws instead of glues, and clearly labeling component materials so recycling robots and human sorters can easily separate the gold from the plastic.

For manufacturers, adapting to this standard is no longer optional. Supply chain volatility and the soaring costs of raw materials are forcing companies to look for secondary resources.

The printed circuit boards (PCBs) found in everything from smartphones to smart refrigerators account for nearly 30% of the total metals used in the device.

Recovering the copper alone from a batch of waste PCBs is vastly cheaper and less energy-intensive than traditional mining operations.

There are also environmental benefits of transitioning from traditional mining to urban mining. Extracting metals from e-waste reduces the carbon footprint associated with heavy mining equipment, deforestation and ore transportation.

But it is the economic reality that is pushing corporations to act.

“It really comes down to basic efficiency,” Zhao explains. “Why dig a mile into the earth, clear forests and spend millions in logistics for a fraction of an ounce of copper when there is 40-times that concentration sitting in a landfill or a desk drawer full of old laptops?

“Urban mining isn’t just an environmental buzzword anymore. It is a fundamental supply chain necessity if the tech industry wants to keep producing goods at scale.”

As the $65,8-billion recycling market matures throughout 2026, consumers will begin to notice the shift. The devices we buy will likely become slightly more modular, repairability scores will become a major marketing tool, and the materials powering our newest gadgets will have lived a past life.