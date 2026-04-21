EdTech really isn’t all about AI

EdTech specialist, Injini, has released the fourth edition of its African EdTech Insights Report, questioning whether the technology being deployed in African schools is actually serving the purpose its designed for.

Titled “When Technology Meets the Classroom: What It Takes for EdTech to Succeed”, this year’s report moves beyond digital readiness to address a more critical question: Is the technology we are deploying actually ready for the practical realities of the African classroom?

“We find ourselves at a critical juncture,” says Krista Davidson, executive director of Injini. “While the rapid integration of AI has created an unprecedented surge in digital adoption, technology alone cannot fix a broken system.

“This report advocates for a return to a problem-first approach,” she says. “We must move away from a technology-first mindset and focus on strengthening the enabling systems – including onboarding, procurement and intentional AI use to allow innovation to generate lasting educational impact.”

The 2026 report provides actionable intelligence across three core pillars:

The e ducator e xperience: Shifting from one-off technical workshops to high-touch, interactive onboarding that prioritises teacher trust and professional dignity.

Shifting from one-off technical workshops to high-touch, interactive onboarding that prioritises teacher trust and professional dignity. Equitable p rocurement: Addressing the systemic bottlenecks in South African Section 20 schools and advocating for procurement systems that are as innovative as the solutions they deliver.

Addressing the systemic bottlenecks in South African Section 20 schools and advocating for procurement systems that are as innovative as the solutions they deliver. The intentional use of AI: Establishing a framework for problem-led AI integration that augments teachers rather than replacing them, focusing on solving specific contextual gaps.

What the report highlights is that the promise of EdTech is not found in a single app or a specific algorithm, but in strengthening the systems that enable its effective use.

To this end, Injini remains committed to supporting an ecosystem that values evidence over hype and sustainability over speed. “Our goal is not just to ‘embrace technology’ in our classrooms, but to do so with the intentionality that our teachers and learners deserve,” Davidson says.

Davidson adds that Injini is supported by mission-aligned partners such as the Mastercard Foundation, which recognises the importance of research and the urgent need to freely distribute accumulated knowledge within the education innovation ecosystem.

By translating practical experience into actionable intelligence, she says, Injini continues its mission to increase the quality, accessibility, and relevance of education across sub-Saharan Africa.