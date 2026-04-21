FNB launches SME digital enablement programme

FNB and Edge Growth have launched the FNB Digital Enablement Programme (DEP), an 18-month, hands-on journey designed to help SMEs modernise their operations and compete with greater confidence and agility.

DEP moves beyond traditional training by offering real implementation support tailored to each SME’s industry and stage of growth. The programme focuses on three core areas:

Process Optimisation — Streamlining workflows and reducing manual bottlenecks.

Streamlining workflows and reducing manual bottlenecks. Digital Tool Adoption – Selecting and integrating the right systems for finance, operations, sales, and internal processes.

Selecting and integrating the right systems for finance, operations, sales, and internal processes. Digital Market Enablement – Equipping SMEs to engage customers, manage data, and compete in increasingly digitalised markets.

Each SME is paired with a dedicated mentor or specialist who provides ongoing guidance to help businesses adopt new tools, navigate change, and embed digital processes into day-to-day operations.

The programme responds to challenges commonly raised by SMEs, including:

Cash flow constraints

Manual or inefficient processes

Compliance pressures

Limited digital literacy

Difficulty accessing new markets

However, SMEs also have natural strengths that position them to thrive once digitally enabled. Their smaller size allows them to:

Adapt more quickly,

Respond faster to customer needs, and

Implement changes with greater agility than large organisations.

When equipped with the right digital tools, this agility becomes a competitive advantage, enabling SMEs to scale efficiently, improve service delivery, and capture opportunities that larger companies may be too slow to pursue.

“Digital enablement is about more than digitising processes,” says Palesa Moeletsi, SME business development support manager at FNB. “It can improve productivity, enable data-led decision making, expand market and help businesses better navigate challenges.”

Who qualifies for the programme

The programme is open to majority black-owned SMEs (51% or more) with annual revenue between R2-million and R10-million, operating in the following sectors:

Green Economy & Clean Tech

Processing & Manufacturing

Logistics & Warehousing

Infrastructure & Circular Value Chains

Construction Supply & Engineering Services

Businesses must also be financially stable, compliant, and committed to the full 18-month journey.

Applications are open and close Sunday, 17 May 2026. Click here to apply.