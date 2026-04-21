NTT Data hits 400Gbps peering milestone

NTT Data says it has become the first network operator in Africa to establish active 400 Gbps peering at the Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX).

This milestone marks a significant advancement in both NTT Data’s network capability and the broader evolution of Africa’s Internet peering ecosystem. It signals that South Africa’s Internet exchange environment is operating at a level comparable to leading global markets, supporting the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity.

JINX, established in 1996 as Africa’s first Internet exchange point, remains a cornerstone of the region’s digital infrastructure with a presence across multiple data centres in Johannesburg. JINX is operated by the Internet Exchange Point of South Africa (INX‑ZA), a division of the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA). As a broadband network aggregator and the operator of the NTT Data Broadband Network (AS20011), NTT Data plays a critical role in connecting access networks, content providers, and enterprise platforms.

“Africa’s Internet traffic is growing rapidly and the demand for scalable, resilient and low-latency connectivity continues to increase,” says JC Burger, director of Infrastructure Engineering and Operations at NTT Data in South Africa. “Establishing 400Gbps peering at JINX is a strategic investment that strengthens our ability to deliver high-performance connectivity while supporting the long-term growth of Africa’s digital economy.”

For local businesses, the upgrade delivers tangible benefits – including improved performance during peak demand periods, greater capacity to support sustained traffic growth, and enhanced reliability across digital services.