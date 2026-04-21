SA’s hard-won recovery under pressure

As we enter the second quarter of 2026, the hard-won momentum of South Africa’s economic recovery is facing a major stress test.

A global energy shock has ignited a severe cost-of-living hike, with soaring fuel prices threatening a new wave of logistics-driven inflation that touches every corner of the consumer landscape.

From the price of basic essentials to the stability of household liquidity, the national narrative has shifted into a high-stakes balancing act between domestic optimism and international turmoil.

Housing market resilience faces macro-economic headwinds

The upward momentum in the residential property sector, which first gained traction during the monetary easing of 2024, has become established.

According to BetterBond, during the opening quarter of 2026, home loan applications saw a healthy 9,7% rise compared to the final months of last year. This quarterly growth is supported by a 6,1% year-on-year improvement, culminating in a robust 16% market rebound over the past 24 months.

“A significant driver of this renewed activity has been the shift away from the 15-year interest rate peaks witnessed in 2023,” says Bradd Bendall, BetterBond’s national head of sales. “This more favourable lending environment has pushed the BetterBond Home Loan Index up by 21,8% since its lowest point in late 2023.

“Notably, first-time buyers have reclaimed a dominant role in the market; they now represent 38% of all loan applications, a meaningful increase from the 35,4% share recorded in 2023.”

Navigating external pressures

While the foundation for a housing recovery remains firmly in place, there are indications that growth may steady slightly in the near term. Ongoing global uncertainty continues to influence local inflation and household budgets, with fuel prices playing a notable role due to their wide-reaching impact.

“If energy costs remain elevated, it may slow the pace of interest rate cuts in the short term. This could see the prime lending rate holding steady for a period, rather than continuing the downward trend seen over the past two years,” adds Bendall.

Impact on affordability

Cost-of-living pressures are shaping how buyers approach the market, particularly for first-time buyers and those entering at the lower end. While affordability remains a key consideration, many buyers are adapting their expectations and planning more carefully to stay within budget.

If these conditions continue, the market may see a more measured pace of activity and price growth, creating a stable environment rather than a sharp shift.

“In the near term, the buyers’ market dynamic is expected to remain, which continues to benefit purchasers by offering greater negotiating power,” Bendall says. “As global conditions begin to stabilise and inflation remains contained locally, the interest rate easing cycle is expected to gradually regain momentum.”

The currency versus energy nexus

The upheaval in South Africa’s energy sector is more than just a pump-price issue; it is a direct reflection of global currency volatility, says Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex.

“Because energy is a dollar-denominated commodity, the intersection of soaring global oil prices and rand unpredictability creates a double-edged sword for the South African economy.

“While the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy provides a brief cushion, it doesn’t shield businesses from the fundamental exchange rate risks that drive logistics costs.”

The real economic threat, notes Scherzer, lies in the unavoidable rise of distribution and logistics costs. “As the cost of importing and transporting goods balloons, costs are being passed directly to the consumer.

“For businesses dealing with these headwinds, the ability to manage international payments and hedge against currency fluctuations is about survival and stopping shelf prices from spiralling out of reach.”

Disproportionate impact on vulnerable households

Inflationary pressure is not felt equally. Lower-income and rural households will be worst affected by these exchange-rate-driven costs, he explains.

“Logistics expenses are highest when transporting goods to remote areas, meaning those with the least disposable income face the steepest price increases for foundational necessities like bread and milk,” says Scherzer.

“While headline inflation had stabilised around 3% in early 2026, this sudden energy shock, compounded by currency sensitivity, threatens to reverse that progress, placing immense strain on the financial stability of the country’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Travelling in a global storm

South Africa’s tourism sector entered 2026 with undeniable momentum, having consolidated a recovery that began when monetary policy first eased in 2024. However, that upward trajectory is now being tested by the international crisis, forcing a profound re-evaluation of both local and international travel aspirations, according to Anton Gillis, CEO of the Hospitality Asset Management Company (HAMAC).

“With the rand struggling at R16.64-odd against the US dollar, international holidays are becoming a logistical and financial impossibility for many South Africans. That impact is being felt acutely at home, too.

“The ballooning of fuel prices is a burden for weekend road-trippers and a catalyst for massive logistics inflation. Hotel owners are seeing this ripple effect daily: the cost of transporting basic goods into tourism hubs is rising, which inevitably pressures both operating margins and the pockets of guests.”

For local consumers, the value proposition has shifted significantly, notes Gillis.

“Travel is no longer just about the destination. In an era where a single tank of fuel costs 15% more than it did just months ago, travellers are looking for accommodation options that use solar-powered infrastructure to insulate against energy volatility.

“They are prioritising hospitality partners who champion hyper-local sourcing to bypass national logistics inflation.”

As a result, Gillis advises that the industry must adapt to remain viable. “By focusing on sustainable infrastructure and direct community partnerships, hospitality hubs can effectively decouple themselves from volatile global supply chains. This allows them to provide escapes that remain resilient despite international turmoil, ensuring that the local travel landscape continues to offer value through the end of the year and beyond.”