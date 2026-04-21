Woman in Technology award goes to Aasiyah Adams

Visionary technologist, Aasiyah Adams has been named the Woman in Technology winner at the 2026 Woman in Stature Awards South Africa, recognising her outstanding contribution to digital transformation and technological advancement.

In a category supported by iME, the company says Adams demonstrated remarkable vision, innovation, and the ability to harness technology to drive meaningful impact across industries. Her work reflects the growing influence of women in shaping the digital economy and redefining what is possible in the tech space, it adds.

“Innovation starts with individuals who are willing to challenge the status quo and think differently,” says Tandi Potgieter, CEO of iME. “Aasiyah embodies that mindset and we are proud to celebrate her achievements and the impact she is making in the technology space.”

With more than 1 000 nominations received this year, the awards highlight the increasing number of women entering and excelling in technology-driven industries.

Charlotte du Plessis, founder and CEO of the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa, says: “Women in technology are shaping the future of our economy. This winner represents innovation, courage, and the ability to lead in a fast-changing digital world.”