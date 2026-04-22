Beyond the gap: How girls are leading the AI revolution

Every year on the fourth Thursday of April, the world pauses to recognise something urgent and hopeful: the untapped potential of girls in technology.

By Sega Tiro, executive: commercial and growth at ASI Connect

This year, International Girls in ICT Day falls on 23 April 2026 (tomorrow) – and it arrives under a theme that feels less like a slogan and more like a rallying cry – “AI for Development: Girls Shaping the Digital Future.”

The timing could not be more significant.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant concept confined to research labs and science-fiction. It is reshaping how we farm, how we learn, how we access healthcare, and how entire economies function. And yet, the people building these systems – the ones writing the code, training the models, and making the critical decisions – remain overwhelmingly male.

That is the gap this day exists to close. Not just in statistics, but in mindsets, in classrooms, in boardrooms, and in the lives of young girls who may not yet know that the future of technology belongs to them too.

While bridging the digital divide remains vital, 2026 marks a turning point where girls are no longer just participants, they are architects.

From consumers to creators

For a long time, the conversation around women in tech focused on access getting girls into classrooms, on to computers, and online. That work is far from finished. In low- and middle-income countries, women are still 7% less likely to own a phone and 19% less likely to have access to mobile Internet. But in 2026, the conversation must go further.

True empowerment now means moving beyond simply using AI tools to understand the data, models, and decision-making systems behind them. It means knowing not just how to prompt a chatbot, but how to question what it is trained on, whose voices shaped it, and who benefits from its outputs. A girl who understands these things is not just a tech user, she is a future architect of the digital world.

Ethical AI at the forefront

One of the most important and often overlooked conversations in technology right now is about bias. AI systems learn from historical data – and that data reflects a world shaped by centuries of inequality. When women are absent from the teams building these systems, that bias gets baked in.

Consider this: only 12% of AI researchers globally are women; and just 20% of employees in technical roles in major ML companies are women. At its core, AI is about data. It is a set of technologies that enable computers to do complex tasks faster than humans. AI systems, such as machine learning models, learn to perform these tasks from the data they are trained on. When these models rely on biased algorithms, they can reinforce existing inequalities and fuel gender discrimination in AI.

This is why women increasingly leading AI ethics teams is not just a win for gender equality, it is a win for the quality and integrity of the technology itself. Ensuring that the AI shaping our future is inclusive and equitable is not a “women’s issue”, it is a human one.

AI for sustainable development

Across the globe, young women are already using AI to tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our time. From building resilient agrifood systems in rural communities to enhancing digital public services in underserved areas, girls are not waiting for permission to lead, they already doing it.

What needs to change: actionable strategies for a future-ready workforce

Knowing the problem is not enough. What makes International Girls in ICT Day powerful is its insistence on action. To ensure girls can truly shape the digital future, leaders, educators, policymakers, and mentors must focus on three core pillars:

AI literacy and early exposure

Research shows that girls who participate in coding programs by age 13 are three times more likely to major in STEM.

Yet only 5% of girls aged 13 to17 list “tech” as their first career choice, compared with 62% of young men. Around age 11, girls and boys show similar interest in STEM, but many girls have lost that interest by age 15 – often due to a lack of female role models and persistent stereotypes.

This tells us that early exposure is not just helpful, it is critical.

Shifting from basic digital literacy to comprehensive AI literacy in middle and high school does not just prepare students to use technology, it prepares them to question it, improve it, and build it. Countries with mandatory computer science education show 15% higher female enrolment in tech programmes, proof that when the door is opened, girls walk through it.

Strategic mentorship and visibility

Representation matters deeply. A staggering 83% of women in tech say that having a role model would have influenced their career choice earlier. And yet, 53% of women in tech say they currently lack a female role model in leadership.

Mentorship is not just about inspiration; it is about navigation. A sponsor who opens doors, advocates in rooms you are not in, and shares the unwritten rules of an industry can be the difference between a girl who enters tech and one who stays and leads. Visibility of successful women across programming, robotics, AI, and entrepreneurship sends a message to every young girl watching: this space is for you too.

It is worth remembering that women have always been part of the story of computing.

In 1843, Ada Lovelace wrote what is widely considered the world’s first computer programme. In 1945, six women known as the “ENIAC girls” programmed one of the world’s first electronic computers. Their contributions were overlooked for decades. We cannot afford to keep making that mistake.

By empowering girls to lead in AI and development today, we ensure that the digital world of tomorrow reflects the full diversity of the people it serves. Not just in its users, but in its builders, its thinkers, and its dreamers.

The future of AI is not yet written. Let’s make sure girls are holding the pen.