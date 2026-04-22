Defining the future-ready CFO

Rapid shifts in AI, geopolitics and workforce dynamics require CFOs to invest time cultivating seven future‑ready behaviours, says Gartner.

“A constellation of macro trends is upending traditional approaches to value creation,” says Emily Riley, vice-president analyst in the Gartner Finance practice. “Only finance leaders who evolve now will equip their organisations to outperform competitors, navigate rising volatility, and meet escalating expectations from CEOs and boards.”

Riley says that Gartner analysts have identified seven areas where CFOs should focus in order to best lead the successful organisation of the future: