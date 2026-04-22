Do SA products meet global safety standards?

Global trade is becoming more enforcement-driven as regulatory regimes tighten across major markets.

In the European Union, market surveillance authorities continue to remove unsafe or non-compliant products through the Safety Gate system, which recorded thousands of alerts and coordinated enforcement actions in 2025, underscoring the scale of active regulatory oversight across member states (European Commission Safety Gate).

This enforcement-heavy environment highlights a key reality for exporters: EU compliance is continuous, closely monitored, and strictly enforced across the single market.

Within this context, South African businesses face a growing structural challenge, with the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) and South African National Standards (SANS) compliance not automatically translating into alignment with international frameworks such as those in the European Union.

The EU single market, comprising 27 member states and extended through the European Economic Area (EEA), operates under harmonised legislation designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people.

Product compliance is demonstrated through EU regulatory requirements supported by standards developed by the European Committee for Standardization (CEN, CENELEC) and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

A key mechanism for EU market access is CE marking. The European Commission states it is required for many product categories and demonstrates compliance with EU health, safety, and environmental requirements (Your Europe).

CE marking is not issued by a central body. Manufacturers are legally responsible for declaring conformity, supported by technical documentation and, where required, assessment by notified bodies. EU authorities can withdraw non-compliant products at any stage.

By contrast, the SABS Mark Scheme is a voluntary certification confirming compliance with South African National Standards (SANS). While many SANS align with ISO or IEC standards, others reflect local conditions, meaning SABS approval does not guarantee EU acceptance.

“The SABS mark confirms compliance with South African standards, but it does not equate to conformity with EU regulatory requirements,” says Muhammad Ali, MD of World Wide Industrial & Engineering Systems (WWISE). “Exporters often underestimate the gap between domestic certification and the compliance architecture required in global markets.”

Ali says the issue is not quality, but regulatory alignment. “South African products are often high quality. The challenge is that they are assessed against different legal and technical frameworks abroad.”

Globally, regulatory divergence creates trade friction. The WTO notes that differing technical regulations, standards, and conformity procedures can significantly increase administrative burden and complexity for exporters when systems are not aligned internationally (WTO).

For South African exporters, misalignment has direct commercial impact. Products that fail EU requirements may be rejected at the border, leading to delays, re-export costs, destruction of goods, and reputational damage.

“In the EU market, CE marking is the baseline expectation, not a differentiator,” Ali explains. “Without it, even high-quality products are immediately non-competitive, regardless of SABS certification.”

He adds that the implications extend beyond compliance mechanics. “In global supply chains, alignment signals reliability. Misalignment introduces uncertainty, which affects procurement decisions and long-term commercial trust.”

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) reinforces the importance of globally recognised frameworks in enabling trade. ISO 9001, the world’s most widely adopted quality management system standard, is used by over 1-million organisations globally and is frequently a prerequisite in international procurement processes (ISO).

Ali says ISO standards act as a critical bridge between domestic systems and global market expectations. “ISO 9001 provides a universally recognised framework for consistency and process control. For exporters, it is often the minimum language of trust in international trade.”

However, certification alone is not enough where regulatory systems diverge. SANS reflects local industrial and infrastructure realities, while EU standards are continuously updated within a tightly harmonised system to ensure uniform application across member states.

This divergence means exporters often face additional testing, documentation, and conformity assessments before accessing EU markets, even where products already comply with SABS requirements.

“South African businesses cannot rely solely on domestic certification to compete globally,” Ali says. “International markets operate on shared frameworks. Without alignment, market access is constrained.”

As global trade tightens, the gap between local certification and international compliance is becoming a key driver of export competitiveness. For South African manufacturers, SABS is a foundation, not a passport to global markets.