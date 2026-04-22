SA startups join Google accelerator

Two South African technology startups – Loop and Vambo AI – have been selected to join the 10th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.

Chosen from a competitive pool of nearly 2 600 applications, they are part of a final pan-African group of 15 companies.

The selected South African startups are using artificial intelligence (AI) to address critical local and regional challenges.

Loop digitises mobility and payments in Africa, helping people, businesses and communities access simpler, more connected transport and payment solutions.

Vambo AI builds multilingual AI infrastructure powering translation, speech, and generative AI across African languages.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional founders into Class 10,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem: Africa at Google. “African startups are driving essential economic growth and social development.

“Our role is to serve as a supportive partner, providing these developers and founders with the technical infrastructure, mentorship, and global network they need to scale their solutions and amplify their real-world impact.”

Running from 13 April to 19 June 2026, the hybrid program will provide the 15 startups with dedicated guidance from experienced mentors and industry experts, alongside hands-on technical workshops focused on AI and machine learning.