The quiet advantage: Why consistency wins in a volatile channel

The ICT channel is entering a period where pressure is no longer cyclical but structural, writes Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer at DCC Technologies.

Pricing volatility, supply chain shifts and tightening margins are no longer isolated challenges. They are happening all at once.

In that environment, the difference between short-term reaction and long-term discipline becomes increasingly visible.

Whether it’s managing pricing pressure, navigating constrained supply or structuring deals in a tighter credit environment, those decisions are now happening under greater scrutiny.

There is a persistent idea in business that you have to choose between protecting margin today and building relationships for tomorrow.

In practice, that line is far less clear. The partners who navigate difficult periods most effectively tend to be the ones who apply the same standards in tough conditions as they do in stable ones.

That consistency becomes visible over time.

As technology accelerates and more of the channel becomes automated, the human element of doing business has not diminished. If anything, it has become more valuable.

The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer reinforces this shift, highlighting that trust is increasingly tied to a company’s ability to act predictably and transparently in uncertain conditions.

In distribution, that translates into how decisions are made when there is pressure on price, availability or deal structure.

A short-term win achieved at the expense of a partner relationship rarely holds its value. By contrast, decisions that prioritise long-term alignment tend to compound. They may not always deliver the fastest outcome in a single quarter, but they build a level of reliability that partners factor into every future engagement.

For many of the smaller resellers that form the backbone of the South African channel, that reliability is not theoretical. It directly affects how they plan, how they manage cash flow and how they support their own customers.

In a constrained market, knowing what to expect from a distributor becomes a practical advantage.

This is where disciplined trading matters.

Being clear on margin and taking a longer view on a partner’s sustainability rather than maximising a single transaction, is not about idealism. It is about understanding how value is created over time.

These decisions act as investments into the strength of the relationship, particularly in periods where the market is under strain.

Pressure has a way of revealing patterns.

When conditions tighten, partners notice who remains consistent and who becomes reactive. They notice which decisions are repeatable and which are opportunistic. Over time, those observations shape how business flows through the channel.

A healthy ecosystem is not built on isolated wins. It is built on a network of participants who can rely on each other to behave in a way that is predictable, sustainable and commercially rational.

That requires a degree of discipline.

It also requires an acceptance that not every decision should be optimised for immediate return. In a market that is still adjusting to structural shifts in pricing, supply and demand, the ability to look beyond a single deal becomes increasingly important.

The opportunity for distributors is to be deliberate about how they show up in that environment.

Not through broad statements or positioning, but through the accumulation of decisions over time. The small, consistent actions that partners experience day to day ultimately define how a business is perceived.

In a volatile channel, that quiet consistency becomes a competitive advantage.