Women need a shift from access to influence in the ICT pipeline

As the world marks International Girls in ICT Day tomorrow (23 April), the conversation is shifting – it’s no longer enough to focus on access; the real question is who gets to lead.

While progress is often celebrated, the numbers tell a different story.

Globally, women make up only 30% of science and ICT professionals, with fewer than 3% of female students pursuing ICT studies. In Sub-Saharan Africa, that figure drops further, with women accounting for only 24% of STEM professionals.

“Too often, we treat Girls in ICT as a pipeline issue,” says Jessica Nyarayi Tandy, director at Bizmod Consulting. “But the real challenge is what happens after entry. Are we creating space for girls to lead, influence, and stay?”

That distinction, she says, is what matters.

While more girls are being encouraged to enter STEM, women remain underrepresented in leadership, entrepreneurship, and decision-making roles – often concentrated in support functions rather than shaping the direction of the industry.

At the same time, demand for digital skills continues to outpace supply. The gap is no longer about talent; it’s about how that talent is nurtured and retained.

“Diversity in tech isn’t only a moral imperative, it’s a systems issue,” Tandy says. “Without it, we limit the kind of innovation we’re capable of.”

In South Africa, the disconnect is clear. Girls outperform boys academically, yet too few transition into ICT careers. The issue is not potential; it’s progression.

For Bizmod, Tandy says, the focus is shifting from once-off interventions to long-term ecosystems. Through its Women’s Trust and partnership with Letsibogo Girls Secondary School, the organisation is investing in both technical and human skills, recognising that the future of tech is as much about critical thinking and empathy as it is about coding.

“Technology is a tool, not a destination,” says Tandy. “Its value lies in how we use it to solve real problems and create inclusive systems.”

This is where the conversation needs to move: from participation to power, she says.

Investing in girls in ICT is not a side initiative; it’s a strategic one. Diverse teams drive better decisions, unlock new opportunities, and build more relevant solutions.

International Girls in ICT Day is an important milestone, Tandy says, but its impact shouldn’t be measured by awareness alone. It should be measured by who is still in the room and who is leading it.