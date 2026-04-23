AMD launches Ryzen 9 dual processor with AMD 3D V-Cache

AMD has released the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, its first processor that brings dual AMD 3D V-Cache technology to the desktop, unlocking a new level of performance for developers, creators and gamers.

Built for demanding developers, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor combines high-performance Zen 5 core technology with dual 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology across all 16 cores, delivering 208MB of total cache for expanded cache capacity and low latency.

“I’m excited to introduce the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, the world’s first desktop processor with AMD 3D V-Cache on both chiplets, delivering an incredible 208MB of on-chip memory,” says Jack Huynh, senior vice-president and GM: computing and graphics group at AMD.

“This is the next evolution, and with a simple drop-in upgrade on AM5, we’re delivering the absolute best performance for world-class gaming and content creation.”

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor is engineered to accelerate complex compile times, large-scale simulations and memory-intensive workflows. With dual 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology delivering 208MB of total cache, the processor is designed to keep more data closer to the cores, which can reduce memory bottlenecks and enable faster iteration cycles.

Powered by Zen 5 architecture and built on a 4nm process, it provides the sustained performance required for demanding creation and development environments. Compared to the previous generation, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor shows average uplifts of 5% to 8% in creator workloads including DaVinci Resolve and Blender, and in massive source code builds including Unreal Engine and Chromiu.

By combining expanded cache capacity with high core counts and advanced architecture enhancements, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition gives developers the performance headroom needed to build, test and deploy next-generation applications with greater speed and confidence.