Global finance’s tectonic plates have shifted

The fact that no one blinked when $1,2-billion in institutional capital was deployed into crypto over just seven days is evidence that global finance’s tectonic plates have shifted, says Leon Kowalski, CEO of Cape Crypto.

“Just a few years ago, the market would have stopped in its tracks and either declared such a move visionary or outright madness,” Kowalski says. “The indifference today highlights the accelerating normalisation of large-scale institutional adoption of Bitcoin and digital assets.”

Kowalski believes that the interesting question as it relates to South Africa is not whether institutions are buying Bitcoin.

“That’s settled,” he says. “The more important question is whether South African institutions will start thinking the same way. With the rand’s track record and Africa’s position as the fastest-growing crypto market on the planet, the case is sitting right there. It just needs someone to make it.”

Kowalski hammers home the point: “Strategy, who were formerly MicroStrategy, bought 13 927 Bitcoin last week for $1-billion – funded entirely through preferred stock sales. The company now holds 780 897 BTC, worth roughly $58-billion. At its current pace, analysts estimate it could reach 1-million Bitcoin by November 2026. Yet the market barely registered it.

“Think about that,” he says.

Kowalski adds that Europe’s largest stock exchange operator, Deutsche Börse, acquired a 1,5% stake in crypto exchange Kraken for $200-million, valuing Kraken at $13,3-billion.

The two entities, he says, are partnering to develop white-label crypto trading solutions for banks and fintechs across Europe and the US – and to distribute tokenised securities through Kraken’s platform using Clearstream custody.

“Deutsche Börse doesn’t make bets – it runs core financial infrastructure,” Kowalski says. “When the operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Clearstream, and Eurex plugs directly into a crypto exchange traditional finance is no longer watching from the sidelines. It’s plugging in”

Kowalski says that’s not all.

He points to the progress of Japan’s Metaplanet, which added 5 075 Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2026 to reach 40 177 BTC (worth approximately $3,9-billion).

The company now ranks as the world’s third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder and has set an ambitious target of 210 000 BTC – which is roughly 1% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist – by the end of 2027. BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, meanwhile, quietly holds more than 784 000 Bitcoin.

Signs of the tectonic shift are found in the market’s indifference, Kowalski says.

“There was a time when a $250-million Bitcoin purchase made front-page news,” he says. “Today, a billion-dollar buy is routine. That shift tells us something fundamental has changed about how the world’s largest institutions view this asset. These aren’t speculators. They’re infrastructure operators, asset managers, and corporate treasurers making calculated, long-term capital allocation decisions.

“And they’re all arriving at the same conclusion: Bitcoin belongs in the portfolio,” he adds.

For South Africans, Kowalski says, the parallels are particularly relevant.

“When your currency loses more than half its purchasing power in 15 years, the case for a non-sovereign store of value isn’t theoretical, it’s practical,” he says.

With Africa already the world’s fastest-growing crypto market, Kowalski believes the question is no longer whether South African institutions will allocate to Bitcoin, but when.