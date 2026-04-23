Global IT spend set for13,5% growth, to $6,31trn

Worldwide IT spending is expected to reach $6,31-trillion in 2026, up 13,5% from 2025, according to the latest forecast by Gartner.

“This latest forecast underscores the accelerating momentum in AI infrastructure and advanced memory,” says John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner.

“As AI workloads scale, data centre investment is ramping rapidly, which in turn is driving increased demand for high‑performance compute. This dynamic is creating meaningful growth opportunities for companies delivering AI‑optimised processors, accelerators, and enabling technologies.”

Data centre systems spending is set to see the largest growth in 2026 at 55,8%. IT services, including application implementation and managed services, infrastructure implementation and managed services and IaaS, is forecast to see the largest overall spending, surpassing $1,87-billion in 2026.

Worldwide IT Spending Forecast (Millions of US Dollars)

2025 Spending 2025 Growth (%) 2026 Spending 2026 Growth (%) Data Centre Systems 505,634 51.6 787,990 55.8 Devices 791,663 9.7 856,189 8.2 Software 1,254,449 12.8 1,443,621 15.1 IT Services 1,715,650 6.2 1,870,197 9.0 Communications Services 1,296,409 3.3 1,358,553 4.8 Overall IT 5,563,805 10.5 6,316,550 13.5

Source: Gartner (April 2026)

“Robust demand combined with supply constraints has resulted in record price increases for high-bandwidth memory. This surge positions the memory segment as a lucrative area for semiconductor manufacturers,” says Lovelock.

“These trends collectively make AI infrastructure the most attractive segment for capitalising on the robust expansion in IT spending.”

Compared to Gartner’s previous forecast, Gartner is predicting a stronger‑than‑anticipated growth in global IT spending, driven by sustained momentum across AI infrastructure, software, and IaaS.

These shifts are reinforcing a multi‑speed IT market, with hyperscaler purchases and AI‑centric software segments significantly outperforming more traditional categories.

Hyperscale cloud demand is fueling a sharp increase in server and data centre investment, with spending on data centre systems projected to surpass $788-billion in 2026 with growth accelerating well beyond prior expectations.

At the same time, GenAI continues to drive outsized gains in software, particularly in GenAI model development, where spending growth is forecast to more than double year-over-year.

Device spending is also rising, reaching an estimated $856-billion, though growth is being moderated by higher memory costs that are lifting average selling prices and constraining replacement cycles in lower‑margin segments.

“Together, these dynamics highlight a widening divergence across IT markets, as AI infrastructure and GenAI software see substantial upward revisions while device growth reflects ongoing cost and pricing pressures,” says Lovelock.