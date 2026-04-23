Signs your storage is holding you back

In the drive for business growth, organisations across South Africa are investing heavily in talent, applications, and strategy.

By Nischal Mahakian, client solutions product specialist at Dell

Yet the foundational technology that underpins every digital interaction – data storage – is often overlooked.

Many enterprises continue to rely on legacy storage systems that were designed for a simpler era. This mismatch can quietly create bottlenecks, increase operational costs, and introduce significant risks that hold a business back from its full potential.

Recognising the limitations of your current infrastructure is the first step toward building a more resilient and agile future. When storage works as it should, it empowers teams to innovate freely and responds dynamically to new opportunities.

Here are five clear signs that your storage may be an anchor preventing your business from moving forward.

Application performance is slowing down

One of the most visible signs of an outdated storage system is sluggish application performance.

When teams complain about slow response times for critical databases or customer-facing services, the storage layer is a likely culprit.

Legacy systems often struggle to provide the high throughput and low latency required by modern applications, especially those involving real-time data analytics or AI.

This performance gap has real business consequences. A recent study found that even a one-second delay in page load time can result in a significant drop in customer conversions.

For an e-commerce platform or a fintech service in a competitive market like South Africa, these delays directly impact revenue and customer satisfaction.

Modern storage architecture, built for speed and efficiency, ensures that your applications perform optimally, delivering the seamless experience your users expect.

Managing data resilience and business continuity becomes challenging

Cybersecurity threats are a constant and evolving challenge. In South Africa, ransomware has become one of the most pervasive risks.

According to the State of Ransomware in South Africa 2025 report by Sophos, 71% of organisations paid a ransom to recover encrypted data, up from 43% in 2024. Median ransom demands skyrocketed from R2.9 million in 2024 to R17 million in 2025, underscoring the enormous financial pressure on local businesses.

The question is no longer if an attack will happen, but when. Your ability to recover with speed and confidence depends heavily on your storage infrastructure.

Legacy backup solutions are often slow and lack the advanced security features needed to counter sophisticated ransomware. A key sign of vulnerability is the absence of capabilities like immutable snapshots – clean, unalterable copies of data – and isolated recovery environments.

Forward-thinking South African businesses are adopting a cyber resiliency strategy where storage is the last line of defence, enabling them to restore critical operations in minutes, not days, and ensuring business continuity.

Scaling with AI has become a major disruption

Business growth should be exciting, not something that creates an IT crisis. While the potential of AI is massive, inadequate storage infrastructure often becomes a significant bottleneck that holds businesses back from scaling effectively.

AI workloads demand fast, reliable, and scalable access to large volumes of data, but traditional storage systems may struggle to keep up with these needs. Legacy systems often require you to scale capacity and performance in rigid, predefined blocks.

This approach is inefficient, forcing you to overprovision resources and pay for capacity you don’t yet need.

Without modernised infrastructure, businesses face challenges such as latency, limited scalability, and difficulty managing unstructured data. These inefficiencies can prevent AI models from performing at their best, slowing down innovation and decision-making processes.

In today’s dynamic markets, from the expanding tech scene in Johannesburg and Cape Town to established hubs in Europe, agility is key. Modern storage platforms are purpose-built for AI and can scale resources seamlessly as your needs change.

This adaptability means you can unlock the full potential of data, accelerate insights and drive growth.

Your IT team is weighed down by management complexity

Your most valuable IT talent should be focused on initiatives that drive innovation, not on routine storage maintenance.

If your team spends a significant amount of its time managing complex, siloed storage systems, it’s a clear sign of inefficiency.

Legacy infrastructure often involves juggling multiple management interfaces, manually provisioning resources, and troubleshooting compatibility issues.

This complexity stifles productivity and slows down the pace of innovation. A consolidated, intelligent storage solution automates routine tasks, provides a unified view of all data, and empowers IT to operate as a strategic partner to the business.

By simplifying operations, you free your experts to focus on what truly matters: creating value and driving progress.

Your cloud strategy is hitting a wall

Nearly every South African business is pursuing a private or hybrid cloud strategy to gain flexibility and optimise costs.

However, a successful hybrid model depends on seamless data mobility between on-premises and cloud environments. If moving data between your data centre and the public cloud is difficult, costly, or insecure, your storage is undermining your cloud ambitions.

Data is the lifeblood of your business, and it needs to be available where it can generate the most value. Modern storage platforms are designed for the hybrid world, providing consistent data services and simple mobility across environments.

This enables you to run an application in the location that makes the most sense – whether for performance, compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA ), or cost – without creating data silos.

Moving forward with a strong foundation

Your data storage should be a source of strength, not a barrier to progress.

By addressing these five common challenges, you can build an infrastructure that is not only resilient and efficient, but also a powerful engine for innovation.

Empowering your teams with the right technology foundation gives them the freedom to explore new ideas, respond faster to market changes, and drive your business forward with confidence.