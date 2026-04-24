Defensibility key in stablecoin adoption

As banks, financial institutions, telcos and payment service providers (PSPs) increasingly adopt stablecoins as foundational infrastructure for treasury management and cross-border payments, regulatory defensibility has become paramount.

This is according to Yellow Card’s 2026 Report on Data Protection and Artificial Intelligence Governance in Africa, which highlights a pivotal transition in the digital economy: the shift from foundational data protection legislation to active, enforceable AI governance.

“For enterprises operating across emerging markets, the ability to innovate and modernize payment rails is deeply tied to their capacity to navigate complex, cross-border regulatory landscapes,” says Thelma Okorie, group data protection and privacy counsel at Yellow Card and author of the report.

The 2026 report reveals that the convergence of data protection and AI governance is no longer a future concept, it is the current operational reality.

Institutions must proactively embed privacy-by-design and ethical AI into their infrastructure to future-proof their ecosystems, mitigate risks, and maintain the trust required to scale.

The report identifies some key insights for the institutional financial sector:

Widespread legislative maturity: 45 African nations have now enacted data protection legislation, with 39 regulatory authorities fully operational, signaling a high-compliance baseline for digital operations in these markets.

45 African nations have now enacted data protection legislation, with 39 regulatory authorities fully operational, signaling a high-compliance baseline for digital operations in these markets. The rise of AI governance: 16 countries have adopted national AI strategies, with major economies like Nigeria, Angola, Morocco, and Namibia actively advancing enforceable AI laws. This transition from “soft-law” policies to stringent regulations will heavily impact financial services deploying AI for KYC, transaction monitoring, and risk profiling.

16 countries have adopted national AI strategies, with major economies like Nigeria, Angola, Morocco, and Namibia actively advancing enforceable AI laws. This transition from “soft-law” policies to stringent regulations will heavily impact financial services deploying AI for KYC, transaction monitoring, and risk profiling. Heightened enforcement and accountability: 2026 marks an era of rigorous enforcement. Regulators are increasingly mandating Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) and Algorithmic Impact Assessments (AIAs), elevating the cost of non-compliance and making institutional-grade governance non-negotiable.

2026 marks an era of rigorous enforcement. Regulators are increasingly mandating Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) and Algorithmic Impact Assessments (AIAs), elevating the cost of non-compliance and making institutional-grade governance non-negotiable. The financial sector in focus: With cross-border data flows expanding, financial institutions using stablecoins to unlock trapped liquidity and reduce T+2 settlement times must ensure their underlying payment orchestrators maintain uncompromising data and security standards.

Navigating this fragmented regulatory landscape requires more than legal foresight; it demands resilient digital infrastructure

“Stablecoins are powerful tools for business efficiency, treasury management, and mitigating FX volatility risk,” says Okorie. “However, the infrastructure powering them must operate in lockstep with the strictest data protection and AI governance frameworks.”