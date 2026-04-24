How SA has changed the way it searches

The simple search is history. We’ve stopped talking to our computers like robots and started treating them like mentors.

Google’s latest search trends for March and April 2026 reveals that South Africans have shifted from typing loose keyword fragments to engaging in specific, goal-oriented conversations.

Whether it’s academic support or career development, we are no longer looking for links, we want answers.

This is how search behaviour has changed:

Career anxiety is fuelling a skills race

Searches for interview prep, resume tips, career upskilling and building AI skills are climbing as the job market becomes more competitive and workers worry about how automation will affect their employment.

Gap-year planning: This has seen a 110% surge in the past 90 days as people rethink their next moves.

This has seen a surge in the past 90 days as people rethink their next moves. Cover letter writing: Searches have jumped 60% in the same period, showing a shift toward using AI to brainstorm cover letters, role play interview questions and refine applications.

Searches have jumped in the same period, showing a shift toward using AI to brainstorm cover letters, role play interview questions and refine applications. Skill development + AI: This specific pairing – which has been a defining trend of the 2026 job market – has risen 100% over the past year, proving that workers aren’t just looking for any skills, they are looking for AI-augmented ones.

Prompting has become a core literacy

The most explosive data point in the report is the 1 200% increase in searches for “prompt” over the past 12 months.

Paired with big spikes in AI literacy and prompt engineering, it reveals that South Africans are asking better questions to drive better answers. and using the search bar as a conversation.

Students are asking tougher questions

In the classroom, the integration of AI is becoming highly specialised. Students are moving beyond simple definitions to complex application:

AI + chemistry: Increased by 200% this year.

this year. AI + university: Increased by 190%.

AI + computer programming: Up 120%.

Reflecting a focus on academic integrity, searches for AI detection hit an all-time high in March 2026, skyrocketing 160% month-on-month.

The micro-mastery renaissance

Search data reveals a fascinating parallel trend: a massive spike in tactile, offline hobbies learned through online mentors.

Embroidery + learning: Up 500% in the last year.

Up in the last year. Crochet, calligraphy + sheet music: All saw breakout growth (meaning a sudden, massive spike in interest)

All saw breakout growth (meaning a sudden, massive spike in interest) Yoga + learning: Up 100% in the past 90 days.

AI drives personal productivity

We are delegating the mental load of organisation to technology. Searches for AI schedules grew by 510% over the past year, with a breakout in the last month.

Meanwhile, interest in NotebookLM, used to organise textbooks and lecture notes, is up 190%.

Siya Madikane, communications and public affairs manager at Google SA, views it as a shift from simple queries to more complex, goal-driven use.

“Search has shifted from passive browsing to active problem-solving. People are becoming far more intentional; they aren’t just scrolling for content, they’re searching for results, like landing a job, honing their skills, or mastering a syllabus.”

The world has moved past passive browsing to active problem-solving. Whether we are preparing for an interview, helping a child through exams, or mastering AI, we’ve started using technology as a partner.

We’re no longer looking for information: we’re using Search to get things done.”