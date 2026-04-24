In an era of instability, restructuring promotes resilience

The era of corporate stability is over and this is why the most important C-suite appointment companies can make in 2026 is a full-time and continually proactive chief restructuring officer (CRO) in charge of a CRO office.

A new Global CRO Study 2026, authored by the IfUS-Institut in Germany and the RTgroup in Germany and South Africa, finds that organisations that prioritise proactivity to ensure ongoing competitive advantage are now treating corporate restructuring and turnaround strategies as a permanent and institutionalised management priority.

The timing trap: a strategic handicap

The study’s most alarming finding is that 83% of CROs arrive “too late” or “significantly too late” to take up their mandates to turn distressed organisations around.

Usually appointed at the behest of financiers rather than operational management, these leaders often find themselves entering an “acute crisis” where strategic room for manoeuvre is already lost to liquidity protection and creditor negotiations.

“Leading companies restructure out of strength, not necessity,” the report notes, urging firms to appoint CROs at the first sign of an earnings crisis to preserve the ability to shape portfolios and business models.

The report, which focuses on Africa, Europe, America and Asia, says organisations need to realise that CROs should “act as crisis pilots with clear mandates, managing liquidity, operations, and stakeholder negotiation with ​formal authority and institutional backing essential for impact.”

Critically, it also finds that restructuring is now becoming a strategic, proactive and institutionalised priority precisely because of the highly volatile global environment and rapid rate of technological disruption that can render whole product and service lines, or businesses at large, redundant virtually overnight.

Why all companies must switch to proactive restructuring

“Restructuring is now a strategic discipline, not just a crisis response, driven by volatile markets, technological change and increased insolvencies,” says RTgroup CEO Michael Dorn.

“Stability was once a competitive factor. Today, it is a snapshot in time.

“Markets no longer change in cycles, but structurally: demand patterns are fragmenting, technological breakthroughs are shortening the life cycles of entire industries, and capital is seeking new channels. In this highly volatile environment, business models are shaken less by external shocks than by their own inertia.”

Dorn emphasises that “in the ‘new normal’, agility has become a lasting organisational advantage – the ability to continuously realign before external pressure forces it”.

A new global insolvency crisis

The global insolvency figures for 2025 reveal a tectonic shift in business survival rates. In Germany, corporate insolvencies reached a 10-year high (up 8,3%). The US reported 655 mega-insolvencies by October 2025, the highest level in 15 years. It is, however,r a global phenomenon.

“All of this reflects how traditional business logic is being tested for resilience in real-time. Restructuring is therefore no longer an exceptional circumstance, but part of modern corporate discipline. And CROs are now key bridge-builders embedded in the C-suite, shaping culture and continually releasing new energy ​into organisations,” says Dorn.

From “Lone Ranger” to the CRO office

The era of the “Lone Ranger” or “Hero CRO” is structurally over, says Dorn.

Critically, the CRO role is shifting from a temporary fixer to a strategic crisis leader – and successful turnarounds now depend on early intervention and moving away from “lone wolf” models toward integrated CRO offices.

“CRO offices are the future. The CRO office is the logical response to the new complexity of modern restructuring. Today, a single CRO cannot be a financial architect, operational driver, transformation manager and top-level stakeholder diplomat all at once.

“Effectiveness increases when the CRO is supported by a small, interdisciplinary core team of two to three experienced experts. Together, they ensure rapid analysis, control and implementation capabilities.”

The CRO office is a “force multiplier” of the CRO’s leadership responsibility, he says.

“It creates the operational excellence to drive financial stabilisation, structural adjustment and organisational anchoring in parallel. In doing so, it effectively links tough financial restructuring with cultural renewal.

“Many experts see this as the superior approach for simultaneously stabilising acute crises and initiating sustainable performance improvements,” Dorn adds.

The ‘Magic Seven’ checklist

The Global CRO Study 2026 says there are seven golden rules for organisations that want to modernise their CRO function:

* No lone wolves – teams always work best.

* Acceptance does not happen automatically and therefore a culture shift is needed.

* Define the executive search profiles based on the problem, not CVs.

* Hire architects who design for resilience, not firefighters who come to put out a fire.

* Half-hearted mandates produce half-hearted results, therefore boards need to give CROs real power.

* Rally stakeholder support before launching a new restructuring mandate.

* First diagnose whether your company is facing a leadership, financing, or business model problem – or all three at once. This diagnosis is the most important strategic course of action to determine whether you need a CRO, a CRO Office, a CTO or an interim manager.

The Global CRO Study 2026 concludes that success is no longer measured by metrics alone. While mandates score highly on financial stabilization, they lag in cultural renewal. To build sustainable resilience, the modern CRO must act as a crisis pilot, stakeholder diplomat, and strategic transformer all at once – with full board approval.