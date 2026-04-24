Meta replaces 10% of workers with AI

Meta is employing artificial intelligence (AI) to replace about 10% of its workers – up to 8 000 people.

The company has also said it will close 6 000 open roles.

This could be just the start of mass layoffs at Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, as the company has previously said a lot of coding and other technology roles could be done by AI in the future.

Meta has been investing heavily in AI data centres and chips, with between $115-billion and $135-billion earmarked for AI investments this year.