How to manage agent sprawl

Gartner has identified six steps to help organizations reduce the risks of AI agent sprawl.

The researcher predicts that, by 2028, an average global Fortune 500 enterprise will have over 150 000 agents in use, up from less than 15 in 2025 – which will generate significant agent sprawl, IT complexity and management challenges.

Max Goss, senior director analyst at Gartner, says: “As CIOs and IT leaders see an explosion of AI agents across their organisations, many are contending with an ungoverned sprawl of agents that expose their organisations to a range of risks, including misinformation, oversharing and data loss.

“Many organisations resort to blocking or restricting the use of AI agents, but this is not a long-term solution. If employees are unable to work in the sanctioned tools, they will likely go around the organisation’s controls and start using shadow AI which presents far greater risks.

“They need to find a balance where they can govern agents and manage sprawl, but also safely empower employees to innovate with these tools.”

Gartner has identified six steps to help CIOs and IT leaders establish governance and guardrails to reduce the risks of agent sprawl.