Nvidia launches unified AI model

AI agent systems today juggle separate models for vision, speech and language — losing time and context as they pass data from one model to the other.

Nvidia has launched Nvidia Nemotron 3 Nano Omni, an open multimodal model that brings these capabilities together into one system, enabling agents to deliver faster, smarter responses with advanced reasoning across video, audio, image and text.

Nemotron 3 Nano Omni is an open, omni-modal reasoning model that handles text, images, audio, video, documents, charts and graphical interfaces (input); and text (output).

It is aimed at enterprises and developers building fast and reliable, agentic systems that need a multimodal perception sub-agent.

It functions as the “eyes and ears” in a system of agents, working alongside models like Nemotron 3 Super and Ultra or other proprietary models.

Nvidia says it offers multimodal accuracy along with 9-times higher throughput than other open omni models with the same interactivity.

By combining vision and audio encoders within its 30B-A3B, hybrid mixture-of-experts architecture, Nemotron 3 Nano Omni eliminates the need for separate perception models, driving inference efficiency at scale.

It pairs this efficiency with strong multimodal perception accuracy, enabling AI systems to achieve 9x higher throughput than other open omni models with the same interactivity. The result is lower costs and better scalability without sacrificing responsiveness or quality.

In agentic systems, Nemotron 3 Nano Omni can work alongside proprietary cloud models or other Nvidia Nemotron open models, as well as proprietary models from other providers, to power sub-agents for agentic workflows such as computer use, document intelligence and audio-video reasoning.

Nemotron 3 Nano Omni is released with open weights, datasets and training techniques — giving organisations full transparency and control over how the model is customized and deployed.