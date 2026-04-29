SA’s rising young scientists take on global challenges

Three emerging young scientists are set to represent South Africa at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), showcasing innovative research that addresses critical global challenges in environmental sustainability, space science and biomedical advancement.

The Regeneron ISEF is the world’s largest pre-college science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) competition. The event will take place at the Phoenix Convention Centre in Phoenix, Arizona, from 9 to 15 May 2026.

The fair will feature research projects from approximately 1 800 high school learners from more than 80 countries, regions and territories across the globe, with prizes valued at nearly $9-million (currently more than R149-million) up for grabs.

The three learners, who were Gold and Silver medal winners at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) in 2025, hail from Johannesburg and Cape Town, and will be accompanied to Phoenix to compete in the competition by Eskom Expo’s Northern Cape Provincial Coordinator, Katlego Tsogang.

The learners are:

Learner Project Tiro Moyo, 19 Grade 12 Bryanston High School Johannesburg Project name: Predicting Urban Expansion and Green Space Loss in Gauteng Province Using Sentinel-2 MSI Satellite Imagery and Machine Learning Project summary: The project demonstrated a significant increase in urban land cover. A Random Forest classification model, combined with an Artificial Neural Network for future projections, achieved reliable accuracy, confirming the robustness of the methodology. Compared to traditional mapping approaches, this integrated system enables more efficient and precise monitoring of land cover dynamics. The study provides a promising and scalable framework for supporting evidence-based policy, reinforcing the need for strengthened green space conservation and urban planning strategies. Gerhard Vosloo, 17 Grade 11 Parklands College Cape Town Project name: A machine-learning driven approach to detecting gravitational wave signals from LIGO Project summary: The research demonstrates that a machine-learning-driven model can detect gravitational wave signals embedded in noise with notable accuracy. Compared to conventional pipelines, the approach offers a significant reduction in computational demand, with promising potential for real-time signal detection. The project underscores the growing role of artificial intelligence in advancing astrophysical research and opens pathways for more efficient and accessible data analysis frameworks. Rudra Patel, 16 Grade 11 UJ Academy Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation Johannesburg Project name: Predictive AI-Based Genomic Optimisation of Donor Pig Livers for Human Xenotransplant Compatibility Project summary: The project demonstrated that an AI-driven model can reliably prioritise gene-editing strategies for pig-to-human liver transplantation. The model successfully identified key immunogenic genes, aligning with established biological evidence. The learner’s findings highlight a promising and scalable pathway for improving xenotransplant compatibility. This approach has the potential to accelerate the development of viable donor organs, contributing to more efficient and accessible transplantation solutions globally.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “Through its support of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, Eskom continues to ignite the potential of young minds. The participation of our learners at this level is a testament to the strength and growth of the country’s research and innovation ecosystem.

“As our learners take their place on global platforms such as Regeneron ISEF, they carry the promise of a brighter, innovation-driven future. We are proud of them and wish them every success as they showcase South Africa’s excellence to the world.”

Eskom Expo’s executive director, Parthy Chetty, comments: “We proudly commend these three young scientists, Tiro, Gerhard and Rudra, for representing our country at the Regeneron ISEF, the world’s largest pre‑college science competition. Their curiosity, rigorous research, and collaborative spirit exemplify academic excellence and inspire other young South Africans.

“We thank the mentors, families, and schools for nurturing talent and providing support. Their achievement demonstrates that bold questions and disciplined inquiry can open global opportunities.

“We encourage other students to pursue STEM, seek mentorship, and enter competitions that challenge and elevate ideas. Together we celebrate innovation, resilience, and the next generation of scientific leaders.”

District Expos are currently underway in all provinces across the country. School learners in Grades 4 to 12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) Level 2-4 can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za