Strategic AI deployment set to drive significant growth

By 2029, chief financial officers in organisations that implement strategic AI and technology portfolio resource deployment will unlock an additional 10 points of margin growth, according to Gartner.

“Three quarters of CFOs are raising their tech budgets for 2026, with nearly half by 10% or more, as AI is reshaping core finance, process automation and analytics,” says Mike Helsel, senior director analyst in the Gartner Finance practice.

“However, CFOs will not unlock margin gains from AI by chasing isolated pilots: the biggest returns will come from managing finance technology as a portfolio – strengthening proven applications, accelerating high-value automation and scaling AI where governance and integration are maturing.”

Gartner surveyed 314 organizations worldwide in September and October 2025 to better understand finance teams’ technology portfolios and investment strategies.

Generative AI ranked as the highest future investment priority, while AI agents also showed strong investment intent by finance leaders despite early adoption. Embedded AI is also gaining momentum across cloud ERP and finance point solutions, reflecting demand for practical AI capabilities that enhance existing finance applications.

“To capture the margin upside, CFOs need to align AI and technology investments to business outcomes, supported by strong governance, explainability and data readiness,” says Helsel. “However, CFOs should not allow AI to cause them to overlook valuable core finance technologies if not already implemented.”

Cloud ERP remains the highest-performing technology across the finance technology landscape, with adoption up 7% year over year.

Reporting automation was among the most valuable technologies, helping finance teams reduce manual work, improve compliance and decision quality.

“Cloud ERP is increasingly valued not only as a foundation for finance operations, but also as an application for embedded AI that can unlock new levels of insight and automation across finance,” says Helsel.