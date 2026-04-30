Epson debuts LifeStudio projectors and EcoTank printers

Epson has launched new Lifestudio projector series, next-generation EcoTank printers for home and business, and the Epson Creative Corner online platform.

“At Epson, we recognise that our customers lead dynamic lives and demand technology that seamlessly adapts to their needs,” said Gareth Jay, regional sales director at Epson South Africa. “With our latest suite of solutions including Lifestudio projectors, EcoTank printers, and the Creative Corner platform, we are empowering individuals and businesses to unlock their potential.

“This integrated ecosystem is designed to deliver professional-quality results, immersive experiences, and creative expression, all while upholding Epson’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, reliability, and thoughtful design.”

Epson Lifestudio projector series

The Lifestudio projector series is a lifestyle-focused range engineered to deliver a premium immersive home entertainment experience.

Leading the series is the new Lifestudio portable range, EF-61, EF-71 and EF-72, designed for ultimate flexibility with a compact design and AutoFocus Pro for instant setup, transforming any space into a cinema with premium sound by Bose and built-in Google TV.

The portable range is complemented by Lifestudio Grand LS670 and Lifestudio Grand Plus LS970 ultra-short throw (UST) projectors that create a massive 4K PRO-UHD cinematic-scale picture of up to 150 inches while blending seamlessly into any home décor designed to replace the traditional television.

EcoTank Business printers

Engineered for small- and mid-sized organisations, the new EcoTank Business printers significantly reduce total cost of ownership by cutting printing costs by up to 90%.

Using high-capacity refillable ink tanks and Epson’s Heat-Free technology, these models reduce energy consumption by 96% compared to laser printers and ensure minimal interruptions for peak efficiency.

With fast print speeds and enterprise-ready connectivity, the EcoTank Business range is a long-term investment in high productivity, long-term reliability, and environmental consideration.

EcoTank Home and Home Plus printers

The new EcoTank Home printers combine premium printing quality with a compact, space-saving design, with high-capacity ink tanks that hold the equivalent of 79 cartridges.

This enables years of maintenance-free printing right out of the box while helping households to reduce printing costs by up to 90% compared to cartridge printers.

Powered by Epson’s Heat-Free technology, the range offers a reliable, energy-efficient solution for everything from schoolwork and remote work to creative projects, with seamless mobile control via the Epson Smart Panel app.

Creative Corner

Epson’s Creative Corner is an online hub offering fresh, practical printable templates, designed to inspire creativity at home, schools, and offices.

The platform empowers users to print what they want, offering a diverse selection of downloadable templates for every occasion and need. Available in multiple languages, including English, French, Arabic and Turkish, the Creative Corner helps bring ideas to life.