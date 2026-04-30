Nigeria’s heat crisis fuels a new wave of startups

As heat intensifies across Nigeria, a new cohort of ventures is developing solutions to protect crops, reduce food spoilage and livestock losses, and equip hospitals and outdoor workers to anticipate and withstand extreme conditions.

BFA Global, FSD Africa, ClimateWorks Foundation, and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Nigeria have selected 10 early-stage ventures to join the inaugural cohort of the TECA Heat Action Wave (THAW) program focused on accelerating solutions to extreme heat.

The 10 selected ventures are:

Ofemini Global provides a heat-resilient logistics platform that helps farmers transport perishable goods efficiently, reducing spoilage caused by extreme temperatures through optimized routing and heat monitoring.

Agiletech Operations Consulting provides a hyperlocal early-warning system that delivers climate and heat alerts through accessible channels, enabling farmers and micro-entrepreneurs to anticipate risks and take preventive action.

Emplaris develops a predictive energy and heat-risk intelligence system for healthcare facilities, helping hospitals anticipate outages and manage equipment stress during extreme heat events.

Doorcas Africa delivers an AI-powered livestock health and co-ownership platform that enables early disease detection and prevention, helping farmers reduce heat-related livestock mortality and improve productivity.

Farmxic offers an AI-driven soil and crop diagnostics platform that helps farmers adapt to heat-induced soil degradation and crop stress through real-time insights and personalized recommendations.

Farm Fresh Grocery builds a climate-resilient agricultural system combining heat-adaptive beekeeping, herb production, and consumer products to stabilize yields and supply under rising temperatures.

Farmslate Technologies provides a climate intelligence platform that translates satellite and weather data into actionable insights, enabling farmers and financial institutions to manage heat-related risks and improve decision-making.

Let-It-Cold offers a solar-powered, portable cooling solution that helps small businesses and households preserve perishable goods during extreme heat and power outages.

Pod develops a climate-resilient sanitation system that prevents failure and contamination in heat- and flood-prone environments through on-site treatment and water reuse.

TheHyWing provides a climate-smart digital health platform that combines heat alerts, AI diagnostics, and telemedicine to prevent heat-related health risks among outdoor workers and vulnerable populations.

Together, the ventures address some of the most immediate and under-addressed impacts of extreme heat across Nigeria, including food spoilage and cold chain gaps, heat-induced soil degradation and crop stress, livestock disease and productivity loss, health risks for outdoor workers, and system failures in energy, healthcare, and sanitation infrastructure.

They range from early-stage concepts to minimum viable products, reflecting both the urgency of the problem and the early development of solutions in this emerging space.

Selected from a competitive pool, the ventures will each receive $56 000 in funding along with hands-on venture-acceleration support, including user validation, product development, business model design, and investor readiness.

Each team will work with embedded venture builders and technical experts to accelerate their path to scale. Six of the ten selected ventures have a female co-founder.

“Extreme heat is rapidly becoming one of the biggest operational risks facing African economies, yet it remains dramatically underinvested,” says Tyler Ferdinand, TECA director at BFA Global. “Through TECA’s Heat Action Wave, we’re backing entrepreneurs building the tools, services, and financial products that will allow people, businesses, and cities to function in a hotter world.

“Our goal is not only to support these ventures but to prove that climate adaptation can become a powerful new investment frontier.”

Juliet Munro, director: early stage finance at FSD Africa, says: “If climate adaptation finance is going to scale in Africa, it has to be grounded in real, investable solutions. This group of innovators tackling extreme heat is important because it shows what those solutions look like in practice, and that’s what gives markets the confidence to follow. At FSD Africa, our role is to help turn early innovation like this into something markets can actually back.”

According to Jessica Brown, senior director of adaptation and resilience at ClimateWorks Foundation: “The cost of inaction on climate change is growing, as over 70% of workers around the world are at risk from deadly extreme heat.

“At the same time, momentum for adaptation is growing, as we see both more funding and more innovation. These new business ventures are strong, community-led solutions that can accelerate resilience in Nigeria and more broadly in the West African region,” she adds.

“Responding to climate change is central to Nigeria’s future growth and resilience,” says Temi Akinrinade, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in Nigeria. “The UK is excited to support this cohort of ambitious Nigerian businesses developing transformative solutions to extreme heat.

“TECA’s Heat Action Wave is part of a broader UK partnership with Nigeria that backs private sector–led innovation, creates jobs, and drives shared prosperity for both our countries as we transition to a greener economy.”

The program will run through 2026, culminating in demo days and investor engagement opportunities, with follow-on support available for top-performing ventures.