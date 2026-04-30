USAf makes the case for global talent in SA’s universities

Universities South Africa (USAf) has issued a statement where it notes with concern recent public statements by members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education that calls for detailed disclosures on the employment of foreign academics, particularly those not deemed to possess “scarce skills”.

It states that USAf respects Parliament’s oversight role, but is concerned that the issue is increasingly politicised, devoid of the realities of how universities function in a global knowledge economy.

USAf CEO Dr Phethiwe Matutu says the current debate risks distorting both the purpose and practice of internationalisation in South African higher education. “The idea that foreign academics are displacing local talent is not borne out by evidence or by institutional practice,” she says.

“It is a baseless misconception. In fact, in 2024, foreign staff, according to the Department of Higher Education and Training, made up about 14% or 6 685 of a total of 47 078 of all staff at our universities – far below the international norm, where leading systems often exceed 20% to 30%, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The numbers include permanent and temporary staff.

“The presence of foreign staff is transformative and complements local expertise whilst enhancing South Africa’s global competitiveness.”

Internationalisation is standard global practice

Internationalisation is not a uniquely South African trend. It is a defining feature of universities worldwide, rooted in centuries‑old academic traditions. Universities have always been “communities of scholars” drawing expertise from across borders — a principle dating back to the ancient academies and reaffirmed in the Humboldtian and Newman models of the modern university.

“Internationalisation is at the core of the essence of a university. No university that seeks excellence in teaching, generation of new knowledge and innovation can seal itself off from global knowledge flows,” says Dr Matutu.

The Department of Higher Education and Training’s Policy Framework for the Internationalisation of Higher Education in South Africa (2019) explicitly positions internationalisation as essential to quality, intellectual diversity and global competitiveness. The 1997 White Paper on Higher Education similarly emphasises the need to attract highly qualified people to strengthen the country’s human capital.

International expertise strengthens SA’s knowledge economy

International academics play a vital role in strengthening South Africa’s research output, global visibility and academic quality. It is common knowledge in higher education systems around the world that international scholars contribute significantly to the creation of high-quality graduates, curricula and the development of new knowledge.

“Internationalisation exposes South Africa to cutting‑edge developments in science, technology, medicine, commerce and the humanities. Our students benefit directly from such linkages. They gain access to the latest global standards, emerging research and international best practice. Moreover, internationalisation is a benchmarking tool for the aspirational heights of our higher education system,” says Dr Matutu.

She adds that South African graduates are consistently praised and sought after abroad for their competence and adaptability. “This is not accidental. It is the result of a system that is globally connected and academically ambitious.”

Guardrails are already in place

USAf refutes the assertion that universities appoint foreign academics without due process. The isolated case of Professor Edwin Ijeoma, who faces allegations of academic and citizenship fraud, must not be used to justify sweeping and reckless generalisations about the sector, the body states.

Proper and effective Home Affairs processes are critical, as they underpin lawful appointments and affect every sector of South African society.

USAf concurs that institutions must demonstrate the unavailability of local expertise before appointing foreign nationals and that the Department of Home Affairs’ processes remain stringent.

“Internationalisation is being practised responsibly and with the necessary guardrails firmly in place. Universities do not simply appoint foreign academics at will. Appointments are justified, scrutinised and aligned with national policy,” Dr Matutu says.

Internationalisation benefits local academics too

Internationalisation is not a one‑way flow into South Africa. Local academics benefit from international partnerships, joint research programmes and opportunities to study or conduct research abroad.

“South African academics are active participants in global scholarly networks. They travel, collaborate, publish and study internationally, and they bring that knowledge home. This exchange strengthens our system, expands our intellectual horizons, and enriches our socio-economic development endeavours,” says Dr Matutu.

A matter of national interest

Limiting international participation in academia would undermine South Africa’s national interest, USAf states. To address global challenges in fields such as science, engineering, health sciences and technology – areas critical to national development – global collaboration is indispensable.

“Internationalisation strengthens our capacity to solve global and national problems. Whether we are dealing with public health, climate change, food security or technological innovation, South Africa cannot afford to cut itself off from global expertise,” Dr Matutu points out.

Institutions attempting to isolate themselves from global academic networks risk “diminished effectiveness and reduced access to cutting‑edge knowledge”.

A call for balanced, evidence‑based dialogue

USAf urges policymakers and the public to engage with this issue constructively and factually. To suggest that foreign nationals in higher education are a nuisance is short-sighted. Internationalisation is not optional in a global knowledge economy; it is a necessity for the growth and excellence of our universities.

“We welcome oversight and dialogue. But it must be grounded in evidence, not fear. Internationalisation is not a threat to local staff; it is a catalyst for their development. South Africa needs a strong, diverse, globally connected academic workforce to secure its future,” Dr Matutu concludes.