Enterprise Data Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Qualifications
- 18+ years of experience in data, including at least 8 years as an Enterprise Data Architect.
- Proven expertise in data governance, metadata management and data quality frameworks.
- Strong understanding of data privacy, data lifecycle management and regulatory controls.
- Hands-on experience with AWS and cloud-native data services.
- Demonstrable experience creating and modelling data warehouses and implementing ETL/ELT processes.
- Experience with feature stores and associated pipelines.
- Experience working in geo-diverse, high-performance teams and engaging senior stakeholders.
- Relevant certifications (DAMA, TOGAF, CDMP, AWS Certified Solutions Architect) are advantageous.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field preferred.
Desired Skills:
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect
- SQL
- Python
- ELT
- AI Integration
- TOGAF
- DAMA