Enterprise Data Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

May 2, 2026

Qualifications

  • 18+ years of experience in data, including at least 8 years as an Enterprise Data Architect.
  • Proven expertise in data governance, metadata management and data quality frameworks.
  • Strong understanding of data privacy, data lifecycle management and regulatory controls.
  • Hands-on experience with AWS and cloud-native data services.
  • Demonstrable experience creating and modelling data warehouses and implementing ETL/ELT processes.
  • Experience with feature stores and associated pipelines.
  • Experience working in geo-diverse, high-performance teams and engaging senior stakeholders.
  • Relevant certifications (DAMA, TOGAF, CDMP, AWS Certified Solutions Architect) are advantageous.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS Certified Solutions Architect
  • SQL
  • Python
  • ELT
  • AI Integration
  • TOGAF
  • DAMA

Learn more/Apply for this position