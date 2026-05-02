Java Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 2, 2026

Qualifications

  • 4 to 6 years of professional Java development experience.
  • Proven experience building full stack applications with Angular and Spring Boot.
  • Experience working in Agile teams and familiarity with Scrum ceremonies.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
  • Strong communication skills and ability to work on-site in Johannesburg 3 days per week.
  • Availability for a 12-month contract with the possibility of renewal.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring Boot
  • Angular
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • HTML5

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