Java Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Qualifications
- 4 to 6 years of professional Java development experience.
- Proven experience building full stack applications with Angular and Spring Boot.
- Experience working in Agile teams and familiarity with Scrum ceremonies.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
- Strong communication skills and ability to work on-site in Johannesburg 3 days per week.
- Availability for a 12-month contract with the possibility of renewal.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Boot
- Angular
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- HTML5