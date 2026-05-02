PostgreSQL Database Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

May 2, 2026

Qualifications

  • 10+ years of experience with relational databases, with architect-level experience in PostgreSQL.
  • Proven record designing and operating high-availability, high-performance database solutions.
  • Hands-on experience migrating databases from Oracle, MySQL or SQL Server to PostgreSQL.
  • Strong Linux/Unix administration skills and familiarity with shell scripting.
  • Experience with managed PostgreSQL services and cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).
  • Proven experience implementing backup, restore and disaster recovery strategies including PITR, replication and failover.
  • Excellent communication, leadership and mentorship abilities.

Desired Skills:

  • PostgreSQL
  • PL/pgSQL
  • Point-in-time recovery (PITR)
  • Disaster recovery (DR)
  • Linux/Unix environments
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Microsoft Azure

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