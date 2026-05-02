PostgreSQL Database Developer

Qualifications
- 10+ years of experience with relational databases, with architect-level experience in PostgreSQL.
- Proven record designing and operating high-availability, high-performance database solutions.
- Hands-on experience migrating databases from Oracle, MySQL or SQL Server to PostgreSQL.
- Strong Linux/Unix administration skills and familiarity with shell scripting.
- Experience with managed PostgreSQL services and cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).
- Proven experience implementing backup, restore and disaster recovery strategies including PITR, replication and failover.
- Excellent communication, leadership and mentorship abilities.
Desired Skills:
- PostgreSQL
- PL/pgSQL
- Point-in-time recovery (PITR)
- Disaster recovery (DR)
- Linux/Unix environments
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Microsoft Azure