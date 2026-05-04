Bitcoin tops list of quantum-exposed blockchains

Quantum computing is moving faster than expected, and crypto isn’t keeping up.

This is according to new TechGaged.com research, based on qLABS data, which shows a clear divide in readiness – with Bitcoin ranking as the most vulnerable blockchain and Cardano emerging as the safest.

The findings come from the qLABS Quantum Vulnerability Index (qLVI), which ranks the 10 largest Layer-1 blockchains based on their exposure to quantum risks, including market-value-at-risk, historical-data exposure, and preparedness.

The top 10 blockchains, ranked by quantum vulnerability, are:

Top 10 Blockchains by Quantum Vulnerability are:

Bitcoin — 8.33

Hyperliquid — 7.90

BNB Chain — 7.87

Dogecoin — 7.77

Monero — 7.37

TRON — 6.83

Ethereum — 6.80

XRP Ledger — 6.30

Solana — 6.00

Cardano — 5.60

The Quantum Vulnerability Index (qLVI) scores each blockchain from 0 to 10, showing how exposure and preparedness translate into real-world risk, and the results are striking.

Four of the 10 blockchains have no quantum roadmap at all, and the other two only acknowledge the risk without a clear plan, leaving most of the market still unprepared.