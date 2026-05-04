Microsoft equips non-profits with AI skills

Microsoft South Africa today announced the launch of the AI for Non-profits Signature Credential as part of Microsoft Elevate, unveiled at the Women in Tech Global Summit 2026 in South Africa.

The new credential is designed to equip non-profit professionals with practical, responsible AI skills to strengthen service delivery, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate social impact.

Developed globally in collaboration with Microsoft, LinkedIn, and NetHope, and localised in South Africa by EDUQE, the AI for Non-profits Signature Credential offers role based, scenario‑driven learning tailored specifically to the non-profit sector.

The programme supports leaders, staff, and volunteers to confidently apply AI in real‑world non-profit contexts, with a strong focus on ethical, safe, and effective use.

Non-profits play a critical role in delivering essential services, often under significant resource constraints. The new credential addresses this reality by enabling organisations to adopt AI in ways that enhance productivity, support data driven decision‑making, strengthen governance, and build trust with the communities they serve.

“Non-profits are on the frontlines of social and economic change, yet they are often the least resourced when it comes to adopting new technologies,” says Tiara Pathon, AI skills director for Microsoft Elevate in South Africa.

“The AI for Non-profits Signature Credential is about meeting organisations where they are – giving them practical, responsible AI skills they can apply immediately to amplify their missions and deliver greater impact, without compromising trust or ethics.”

The credential forms part of Microsoft Elevate for Changemakers, a global initiative that supports non-profits at different stages of their AI journey through three connected elements: a professional AI credential, community-based learning through the Changemaker Fellowship, and practical live and on‑demand training grounded in real non-profit roles.

South African non-profits will be able to access the credential at no cost, joining a growing global community of AI‑enabled changemakers. Training will commence during May 2026 and will take place in person and virtually across South Africa.

“Strengthening civil society is essential to building resilient, inclusive economies,” says Pathon. “By investing in AI skills for non-profits, we are not only supporting individual organisations – but we are also strengthening the systems that communities rely on every day.”