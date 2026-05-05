Interconnected systems at risk of a digital pandemic

Are we ready for solar storms, submarine cable cuts, satellite disruptions, and extreme weather to disrupt communication networks and potentially trigger a “digital pandemic”?

A new report – “When digital systems fail: The hidden risks of our digital world​“ – outlines risk scenarios on Earth, at sea, and in space, analysing the fragility of interconnected digital systems and offering a roadmap for preparedness.

Experts brought together by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and Sciences Po, call for coordinated action between countries to improve digital resilience and protect essential services like healthcare, finance, and emergency response.

“Resilience must be built into the DNA of the technologies we depend on,” says Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU secretary-general. “This report urges us to consider the systemic nature of risks and rethink how we protect the systems that connect and empower humanity.”

Kamal Kishore, special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and head of UNDRR, comments: “As our societies become more reliant on digital technologies, disruptions caused by disasters can cascade across systems and borders, triggering far‑reaching and potentially catastrophic failures.

“We must plan, build and maintain digital infrastructure with systemic risk in mind – now and for the future. Digital infrastructure must be resilient infrastructure”.

The risks of digital dependency

Digital technologies have revolutionised how we live, connect, and work, yet our growing reliance on these systems has created risks that often go unnoticed.

A severe solar storm could disable satellites, disrupt navigation systems, and destabilize energy grids, with recovery times measured in months.

Extreme temperatures could overwhelm data centers, leading to mobile service outages, as well as failures in healthcare systems and financial transactions.

In the meantime, earthquakes or other natural hazards can sever vital Internet connections, slowing business operations and leaving entire nations offline for weeks.

Any specific scenario may seem isolated and unlikely, not alarming enough to prompt a timely global response.

Yet digital vulnerabilities are real, and unexpected incidents are bound to happen.

The report highlights another vulnerability: societies have grown dependent on digital systems without maintaining analogue skills and ensuring adequate fallback options. When big systems fail, offline alternatives are not always available anymore.

“Facing systemic risks means looking beyond data and working across disciplines,” says Arancha González, dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po. “This report shows how evidence-based policymaking can help us build resilience in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Turning knowledge into action

The report calls on policymakers, the private sector, and civil society to act now to prevent these risks from becoming a “digital pandemic”, urging for global commitment and coordinated action.

Authors suggest considering six priorities for safeguarding critical digital infrastructure:

Deepen knowledge : Identify vulnerabilities, map cross-sector dependencies, develop models for potential chain reactions, and maintain analogue skills.

: Identify vulnerabilities, map cross-sector dependencies, develop models for potential chain reactions, and maintain analogue skills. Modernise risk management : Treat non‑intentional digital disruptions as a core risk by updating legal and disaster‑risk frameworks and incentives.

: Treat non‑intentional digital disruptions as a core risk by updating legal and disaster‑risk frameworks and incentives. Strengthen standards and planning : Establish robust fallback systems and conduct joint multi‑sector scenario planning.

: Establish robust fallback systems and conduct joint multi‑sector scenario planning. Improve coordination on critical risks : Proactively coordinate on high‑impact risks affecting space weather, submarine cables, satellites, and data centres.

: Proactively coordinate on high‑impact risks affecting space weather, submarine cables, satellites, and data centres. Build societal resilience : Equip communities and organizations to withstand and recover from digital disruptions by fostering adaptive capacities.

: Equip communities and organizations to withstand and recover from digital disruptions by fostering adaptive capacities. Foster trust and collaboration: Build capacity, convene stakeholders, and promote shared awareness and accountability across sectors and borders.​

The findings are the result of a collaborative process involving experts from 12 countries, representing national authorities, the private sector, academia and international organisations.